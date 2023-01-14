Microsoft $10 Billion into OpenAI and ChatGPT is AI IPhone Moment

Fortune and others are reporting that Microsoft will close a $10 billion investment deal into the artificial intelligence startup before the end of this month.

This is discussed in the All-in-Pod cast. The deal will have a unique structure in that Microsoft will get 49% of the company but 75% of future profits.

Chamath is predicting that Google will scorch the earth by leveraging DeepMind to make the ChatGPT and DallE kind of AI models widely available for free to add value to their search business and protect their search market share.

Chamath believes that Microsoft and Facebook who also have loads of reinforcement learning in all of the their existing systems will have to scorch the Earth to offer the AI for “free” aka Ad and subscriber-supported.

Companies need to take the results of the future multiple ChatGPT (AI text generation) and Dall-E (AI image and video generation) like AI systems and mix and remix with other value add into useful and engaging products and content.

ChatGPT is an iPhone moment in technology.

There does need to be adjustment to compensate Yelp and other companies who are being harmed by ChatGPT scraping and mixing other content. There needs to be citation and permission and some kinds of recompensation to primary sources. This is like variants of what happened with Napster, blogposting or musicians remixing music.