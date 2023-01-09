Other Tesla Analysts Now Follow Nextbigfuture’s Leading Megapack and Semi Analysis

Halter Ferguson Financial is a financial advisory, asset management company. They have announced they will release a 6-8 page report that leverages the Tesla Semi truck and Megapack analysis that Nextbigfuture released over the last month.

Financial Manager Gary Black has also gotten on board the Megapack will be a very significant and profitable analysis.

Megapack and Semi truck will become several times more important to Tesla and the world than just electric cars. The technology and infrastructure will applied to make Cybertruck a large success and globally dominant for commercial purposes.

See more Join in 50 minutes. The analysis of the past months on the change for Tesla energy has been picked up by @MatchasmMatt @garyblack00 @bradsferguson Join us for more of this leading in depth analysis https://t.co/Ptez70LZX7 — nextbigfuture (@nextbigfuture) January 9, 2023

I have made videos and over a dozen articles on the Tesla Semi Truck and the bundling of Megapack and solar that is required.

I have compared the Tesla Semi to the Freightliner electric trucks and against diesel trucks.

Bloomberg Energy reporters that said five years ago that the Tesla Semi would fail now admits he was wrong.

I have analyzed all of the electric semi trucks in detail.

and looked at the overall US and World markets. I have looked at the issues for the electrical grid and utilities.