Other Tesla Analysts Now Follow Nextbigfuture’s Leading Megapack and Semi Analysis

Halter Ferguson Financial is a financial advisory, asset management company. They have announced they will release a 6-8 page report that leverages the Tesla Semi truck and Megapack analysis that Nextbigfuture released over the last month.
Financial Manager Gary Black has also gotten on board the Megapack will be a very significant and profitable analysis.
Megapack and Semi truck will become several times more important to Tesla and the world than just electric cars. The technology and infrastructure will applied to make Cybertruck a large success and globally dominant for commercial purposes.
Join in 50 minutes. The analysis of the past months on the change for Tesla energy has been picked up by @MatchasmMatt @garyblack00 @bradsferguson Join us for more of this leading in depth analysis
— nextbigfuture (@nextbigfuture) January 9, 2023
My firm (Halter Ferguson) will be releasing a research piece on $TSLA in a few weeks w/@MatchasmMatt
Probably about 6-8 pages & will include a bear, base, and bull case for MEGAPACK.
Thanks @nextbigfuture @Zerosumgame33 @RandyWKirk1 @MarketMaven2022 @JPSartre_NoExit @SjvTesla pic.twitter.com/lXwRdBgGCB
— Bradford Ferguson (@bradsferguson) January 9, 2023
I have made videos and over a dozen articles on the Tesla Semi Truck and the bundling of Megapack and solar that is required.
I have compared the Tesla Semi to the Freightliner electric trucks and against diesel trucks.
Bloomberg Energy reporters that said five years ago that the Tesla Semi would fail now admits he was wrong.
I have analyzed all of the electric semi trucks in detail.
and looked at the overall US and World markets. I have looked at the issues for the electrical grid and utilities.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
1 thought on “Other Tesla Analysts Now Follow Nextbigfuture’s Leading Megapack and Semi Analysis”
Thus aren’t good new for Tesla Semi sales…
For 2 reasons:
1. The cost per semi will rise by $300K to $500K
2. Currently the world demand for BSS such as Tesla Megapack is much higher then demand (this is why Tesla doubled the Megapack cost from $1M to $2M), so if a truck fleet operators need to wait for 2 years before he can get a BSS (it realy can be from any BSS manufacturer not just Tesla) then he will not buy a Tesla Semi.