People in Japan Now Less than Half US Per Capita GDP

Japan had nominal (exchange rate per capita GDP) in 1988 that was 117% of the US level (17% higher) but this has fallen to less than half. On a purchasing power per capita income level Japan peaked at about 80% of the US level (about the level of France and the UK) but the PPP per capita GDP in Japan is 65% of the US level.
Japan had an economic miracle in the 1950s to the 1980s but Japan has been in relative decline for the past few decades.
Japan peaked at a second-tier per-person world economy and is now down to a third-tier level. They have slipped 20% on a PPP level and 55% on an exchange rate basis. Taiwan, South Korea and Czech Republic are ahead of Japan on various per capita metrics.
