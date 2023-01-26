Quantifying and Identifying Singularity Level Technology

The concept of Singularity is popular for futurists and for science fiction writers. However, it is very vague. It is an intelligence or technology “explosion”. What does that mean? We don’t know. How do you measure it? I have a proposal.
I think it is more useful to define and quantify a Singularity as a Technological and economic next leveling of civilization. I would measure this via increased economic doublings over the baseline. Rail and Industrialization did next level the economic growth of civilization. We went from two doubling over 2000 years to a doubling every 25 years.
I disagree with the AI language translation company touting in Popular Mechanics that a more perfected translation of language as heralding the start of a Singularity.
The global baseline since rail and industrialization is doubling once every 25 years. We would expect 3 doublings or 8X the world economy from now to 2100.
There have been almost four doublings since WW2. The world economy was just short of $8 trillion (in today’s dollars) in 1940 and now $100-120 trillion.
$1.2 trillion in 1820 and $1.79 in 1870. $182B in 0AD and $200B in 1000 AD. 1700-1880 was the transition.
Tech prior to 1820 was increased population levels with stagnant per capita output and production. Agriculture improvements were almost all of what really mattered. Sanitation and clean water were the rest.
The World in WW2 was using about 16 times (4 doublings) less steel and oil than today. Germany was trying to get at a few days of our current oil production in the Caucasus.
The post-war baby boom added half of an extra doubling. The technology of society enabling sustainable population growth was the history of economic growth up to 1820. The first 30 doublings were about technology and society enabling population growth.
Computers and Internet Were Not Enough
Personal computing, the internet and smartphones did not add extra growth to the level of an extra doubling but just sustained global growth levels despite slower population growth. This proves that up to this point computing, internet and smartphones were not near Singularity level technology.
Technology has started to give economic doublings without the population doubling. At 8 billion people now and then pretty flat at 10 billion from 2050-2100. There were 2 billion people in 1927 and 4 billion in 1974. A doubling and half of the population since WW2 and economic per capita increased by about 5-6 times.
If all of the new technology and a 1.25X in population just let the economy double by 2050, then we have sustained the post-WW2 growth rate. If per capita income tripled by 2050 then we will have one extra doubling. 1.25 population and 3X economy would be 4X the total economy by 2050. Reminder, doubling the world economy in 25 years is normal for the past 100-150 years. This would be one extra doubling above normal.
1.25 population and 6X economy would be 8X which would be two extra doublings above normal (aka level 2 Singularity).
1.25 population and 12X economy would be 16X which is three doublings above normal baseline. I define this as a level 3 Singularity.
The extra doublings can be spread out of 50 years or 100 years or longer because we have a 150-year baseline for the expected pace of doubling. Sustaining the baseline growth is non-trivial, especially with population growth going from 100% of the economic growth effect to 50% and now to 25% and soon to 0%.
What Technologies Could Be Powerful Enough to Give Extra Doubling(s)?
1. Perfected and deployed self-driving electric cars and trucks. This could reduce the supply chain transportation costs from 10% of goods value to 2%. Electrification can reduce fuel costs by 80% which means per mile truck costs go from about $1.80 per mile to $1.50. But Platooning of vehicles can reduce that further especially if there are no drivers in the following trucks. Following robotic trucks would take per-mile costs down to about $0.6 per mile. Fully robotic vehicles could safely drive at 120-150 mph. This could be an extra doubling over 25-50 years.
2. Teslabot and fully automated factories.
Teslabot has 3% of the mass of a Tesla Model Y. If you can make 20 million EVs of Model Y class per year then the same production could build 6 billion Teslabots per year. Each year adding the equivalent of the human labor force if the Teslabot became as productive as a human.
3. What comes after ChatGPT and Alpha Fold 2 ? If advanced ChatGPT displaces or merges with Google Search. Alpha Fold X becomes the digital biology of humanity, microbiome, and the ecosystem.
4. Aging reversal. Making the 80 the new 35. Europe and Japan’s 30% seniors get back into the workforce and give a one-time doubling of the workforce. Long-term effects unknown based upon fertility impacts.
5. Fleet of fully reusable Starship Super Heavy deploying Teslabots, mining bots and automated replicating factories to Mars, Moon and asteroid belt and then Kuiper and Oort Cloud. This would let civilization rapidly access millions times the physical material (steel etc…) and trillions of times the energy. With rapid exponential expansion via self-replicating factories, the solar system could be accessed in hundreds of years to provide 20-40 extra doublings.
I had some videos that explain these ideas.
Being able to measure a Singularity and being able to quantify Singularity lets us think more clearly about what technology or changes would actually count as a technology that could up-level civilization.
The doubling scale and analysis works from the beginning of civilization to the far future.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
I like discussing these abstractions –and I think that they have real-world applicability– though Singularity and socio-economic accelerations ‘doublings’ and such seem to dwell on very specific societies, industries, and lifestyles — and their historical precedents.
Fine. But I think that focusing on a more Universal goal, which may not be as specific as hoped, and may still be a moving target…
Post-Scarcity.
Often discussed, occasionally modelled, very much theorized, featured in some glorious scifi: Star Trek, Bank’ Culture series, etc.
How could we make it that each and every person had unlimited ability to have all the knowledge, commercial goods/property, travel opportunity, life span, etc., that they could conceivably fit into an individual Life? (and let’s not for the moment consider those ridiculous celebrity/ oligarch individuals who have like 20 houses they visit for one week a a year). A full, rich, productive, ambitious life creating and consuming without restriction.
Post-Scarcity. Consider population and its change. Consider basic resources and their limits (but also infinite recyclability/closed-loop). Consider off-Earth travel. Consider consumable entretainment, knowledge, research access…
Post-Scarcity Level One? When? Something within this century. 130 years life span. Full access to every piece of entertainment, knowledge, research assistance so as to as many personal postPhD-equivalents as one wants. Resources that allows one week a year in orbit/ one week in 5 years on the Moon. Every possible foodstuff, commercial object, and consumable experience/ service. No need for money – just make an appointment for all.
My 2c.
Could be diluted or de-railed by people trying to figure out how they can stop working rather than being more productive, more ambitious, more technological, etc. A decade long Sabbatical.
Though having unlimited job choice, as long as qualified, and not limited positions available – would be a feature of post-scarcity. How to balance a person’s contribution vs their consumption – a minimum level of work equals one post-scarcity ‘share’?
The problem with that is that much of the wealth creation, technology development, skill enabling comes from the type of people who want scarcity. Coveting intellectual property. Coveting product breakthroughs and limited early release. Limiting access to maximize impact and profit. Incentives matter. Winning matters. Trickle-down, early adopter, and exclusivity-first is the only way forward. Most real advances came from people who were most interested in getting rich.
Antiaging is coming, but at first, it will be for the rich:
“According to a recent Bloomberg profile of the CEO, Johnson could spend up to $2 million on his body this year and there are early glimpses that show he may be on track to unlocking the secret to age reversal.”
See:
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/other/a-45-year-old-biotech-ceo-may-have-reduced-his-biological-age-by-at-least-5-years-through-a-rigorous-medical-program-that-can-cost-up-to-2-million-a-year-bloomberg-reported/ar-AA16KoFu
Like the COVID vaccines were for the rich first….
“Singularity” means infinite growth speed. So the proposal is that 3x in 27 years is “infinite speed, level 1”. And 12x in 27 years is “infinite speed, level 2”.
Ok. I guess 12 equals infinity, for small values of infinity.
I am correcting. 2X in 25 years is normal for the past 100-150 years. 1.25 population and 3X economy would be 4X. One doubling above normal. 1.25 population and 6X economy would be 8X two doublings above normal. 1.25 population and 12X economy would be 16X which is three doublings above normal baseline.
Infinite speed growth is meaningless.
Yes, a true singularity is impossible. The original people who used the term were envisioning something like 1000x in a single year, or even faster, which they considered “practically infinite”, so they called it a singularity.
It usually was used for a situation where you had both an advanced nanotechnology (which can increase far more than 1000x in a year) and a self-improving AI (which they thought would be similarly fast).
I’ve always been skeptical that such a singularity can occur.
The definition I’ve heard is that the “singularity” is when the speed of technological development actually outstrips the community’s capability of understanding and absorbing the technological changes, so by the time you hear about the great new thing and get a grip on what it’s all about and what we can do with it, it’s already obsolete and there is something else even more advanced which outstrips it.
Note that, under this definition, the singularity is a problem, not a solution.
The premise of your article is spot on. my only caveat is that much of what you have written will not become the tech we want or need until we develop a true General AI, that can understand the concept of your orders not just the words you speak that match its programing package. The trucks, bots, and even “space mining bots” all depend on a very strict programing language that makes them very limited in what they can do or handle if things go wrong. ChatGTP may seem great, until you realize that if you put in the same parameters as i do.. we are both likely to get the same response, (or even gibberish that only half makes sense) even if we are sitting miles away knowing nothing about each other. this is not intelligence its biased programing and i dare say is a negative more than a possessive as it restricts critical thinking and problem solving, lacking the intuitive leaps that a human mind can make.
Last but not least its hard to get excited about the “Future” of these technologies since most of them will be locked behind corporate doors and unavailable to the common worker for the foreseeable future.. space mining, tesla self driving trucks, de-aging. factories that run themselves all sound great until you realize that you wont get your hands on them anytime soon… its like getting excited that your neighbors grand kids are gonna win the lotto 20 years after you’re dead..doesn’t do you a lot of good. O.o
What are you going to do with all those displaced workers? how do they make a basic living if common labor is done by robots?
Positive not possessive O.o yay autocorrect!
A fundamental complaint about your analysis: Leveling up of backwards areas is not remotely the same as growth in advanced areas.
By the way, I use per capita numbers, because we’re looking for improvement in tech and practices, not mere population growth at a fixed tech level. We want to know if people will be leading better lives, not if more people will be leading unchanged lives.
Looking at the numbers for the US, in 1945, US per capita, inflation adjusted GDP was $14,213. In 2022, 60,080.
That’s a bit over two doublings, not four. And the US has had an unusually high growth rate for a developed country. Most of your eight doublings for the world economy has been bringing the bottom up, not the top.
Not improved practices, but just wider adoption of proven practices.
The reason this is significant is because, once the best practices are used everywhere, you’re limited to the improvement of best practices, and that bonus growth goes away.
Now, what do we need to improve the US doubling rate of once every 41 years?
Basically, we need to further decouple production from human labor. Automation, in all its many forms. These doublings are a product of technological advances reducing the amount of human labor necessary for production.
And there’s no fundamental reason we can’t totally decouple production from human labor, can’t invent self-replicating factories. Might be a tough job, but that’s what we need to aim for, to achieve a real singularity.
Reasonable on GDP … BUT .. how for instance does this blog and these discussions get measured in GDP or growth, how does the free videos / advice / teaching etc etc get measured? ……. by Google profits by power consumption? … a motivated human using GPTchat and google could gain real insight into a thousand subjects how does the value get measured?