Russia Plans to Grow Military Personnel from 1 Million to 1.5 Million Over the Next Four Years

Russia has announced plans to expand its military to 1.5 million personnel over the next four years.
Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced the troop increase is expected to be complete by 2026, according to Russian state news agency, TASS.
Russia will reorganize seven motorized rifle brigades in the western, central, and eastern military districts, the northern fleet, and include “three motorized rifle divisions as part of the land forces, and two airborne assault divisions as part of the airborne troops.”
Russia will need to spend at least $100,000 per new soldier in weapons and ammo to basically and meaningfully equip 500,000 new troops. This is about $50 billion.
Russia has is currently losing about 80,000 troops each year killed and another 120,000 troops wounded. If the Russian-Ukraine war is ongoing over the next four years then Russia will need to put in 800,000 troops to replace killed and wounded and add another 500,000 troops to grow the military.
Russia will also have to replace thousands of lost military vehicles (tanks, trucks), planes and ships and missiles and ammunition.
Previously, Russia had about $50 billion per year in military budget. However, this was just regular attempts at modernization and the lower intensity Crimea conflict. Russia is going to have to step up to about $100-150 billion per year to grow the military and run the war. This could reach 7-10% of its overall GDP.
Minister Shoigu Prior Proposals
The defense minister had earlier proposed a Russian military comprising 695,000 professional contracted soldiers as opposed to draftees.
He also proposed to raise the age range of mandatory military service to 21-30 from the current 18-27.
It’s unclear whether the two proposals have been included in the latest plan.
Third Expansion Plan
The plan comes after Putin ordered in August recruiting 137,000 soldiers from January 1, increasing military manpower to 1.15 million.
Russia drafted up to 300,000 reservists in September amid Ukraine war losses.
No matter how much they overhaul their military, there’s no way that Russia comes out of this with a win in Ukraine, taking over it the way Putin wants. They won’t even come out of it with a third of what Putin wants.
I’m of the opinion (and that’s a it is) that these types of figures mean nothing to the current conflict. Russia doesn’t have the officer structure left to command those troops. Hiring mercenary officers to lead them will only result in further human rights abuse shich will garner further support in favor of Ukraine.
The only way this growth means anything is, if after Putin pulls out of Ukraine– which will eventually happen, whether anyone likes it or not; that is inevitable– Putin or someone like him remains in power and they decode to use that force elsewhere. And that will never work out. At least, it doesn’t seem that it ever would.
I am sorry but you are just spouting nonsense. There is no evidence of Russia losing 80k troops. Best estimates are around 25k to 35k Russian losses compared to around 130k to 150k Ukrainian losses.
I am totally against this war but ridiculous claims like this have no place here.
Dont be silly. We dont know the exact figures, but we do have a precise list of destroyed equipment. It is on a site called Oryx. Every single piece of destroyed equipment that has picture/video evidence gets recorded in there. Russians have they own database. And guess what. Russians are loosing 3.5:1 times the equipment of the Ukrainian side. It is VERY VERY probable that the same ratio will be in lost personnel. So you are right about the losses but it is the other side around.
It’s a weird theatre.
Backward tech, poor small unit and strike force strategy, barely disciplined/ trained troops, nearly non-existent air support, lack of planning with support lines and ammo depots, and poor bird’s eye info from the Russians.
Mis-matched and band-aid-repair rolling armament, sparse but super accurate back-field NATO artillery and rockets, top notch field info from NATO, intensely-driven but somewhat under-supported Ukranians with hot-cold partisan support behind and in-front of the lines.
It’s likely to be a war of attrition with Russians throwing endless fodder troops at all lines with near-useless drones and soviet-era missiles aimed at infrastructure – an attempt at simply overwhelming and demoralizing the Ukranians. The Russians have not got enough shock troops, Spetsnaz, Wagner units, armored transport, etc., to really ‘take’ significant tactical positions, but the larger pockets of troops can swarm and encircle some areas, I guess.
My big question is whether Ukraine has the troop numbers to hold all the lines indefinitely no matter how much NATO tech and info they get. If Ukranians -throwing it out there – can manage 5-to-1 casualty ratios and demoralize certain field commands, it may be possible to get the nuclear plant, Kherson and part of Crimea back later this year – and hold it. Don’t forget Russians are clearing out occupied areas and Russifying the infrastructure, taking valuable shore and agriculture. If the EU can support Ukraine to the end of the year, they may get back to 2014 lines plus most of Crimea.
NATO must realize that winning Ukraine and making it (or what remains) a NATO/ EU member is the only way to long-term contain Russian ambitions – otherwsie all eastern European old Warsaw Pact countries are vulnerable.
US tend to estimate Russia vs Ukraine lost is 1:1 because it fits their narrative. But Russia has huge advantage in air force, massive out-gun Ukraine in artillery, much more tanks and armored vehicles, better drone and electronic warfare. How could Russia exchange 1:1 in this attrition war? I guess the exchange rate at least 1:3, most likely around 1:5 in favour of Russia. Ukr likely lost about 150k vs 30k Russia lost.
You haven’t actually been following the Ukraine war – or is there somewhere in the world that Russian disinformation is so effective that these things are generally believed?
Since Ukraine began using 105mm&155mm Howitzer Cluster munitions Russian attrition has risen from ~350 to ~800 dead conscripts per day. Historically wounded are 3X dead. Russia must conscript several million men to keep pace.
They can grow it all they want, but if they don’t have the Generals to win battles…. It’s propaganda.
They might try to do something with the T-14 Armata, with it’s “Arena” active protection system, but by then the Western allies might have projectile velocities that will be able to get through the active protection system.
I’d like to see a railgun on the Nex-gen Abrams
I love rail guns, and military tech, but I gotta disagree with you. I look at Tanks the same way I look at Aircraft carriers, a dead tech. Tanks are pointless if you control the skies. Carriers are pointless in a real (big player) war. They will be the first things sunk, just 1 carrier sunk means thousands dead, and loads of aircraft & ammunition being removed from the board. They are relics, yes, even the Ford Class.