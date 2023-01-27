There are road closures scheduled for a possible 33 raptor engine static fire next week. This would the final major step before the first attempted orbital launch of the Starship Super Heavy.
2 thoughts on “SpaceX 33 Raptor Engine Static Fire as Early as Next Week”
I’m really looking forward to this, I hope all goes well, so we can see this beast take to the skies next month.
Best of luck to them. I would really love to see the starship go orbital and come back in one piece. Same for the booster.