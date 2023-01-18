SpaceX Has Fourth Successful Launch of 2023

In the first 18 days of 2023, SpaceX has had its fourth successful orbital launch.

This means SpaceX, in just 18 days, has matched or surpassed the number of successful orbital launches in 2022 for all other countries other than Russia and China.

India and Europe each had four successful orbital launches in 2022. India’s rockets are tiny. The SpaceX Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy launches in 2023 put more payload in to orbit than Europe’s Ariane 5 in 2022.