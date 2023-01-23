SpaceX Starship Wet Rehearsal Today Leaves Two More Steps Before Orbital Launch

The SpaceX Starship Wet Rehearsal is being done today and they fully fueled the Super Heavy Starship. They appear to be detanking down.

If the SpaceX Starship Wet Rehearsal is good. Destacking, restacking and a test firing of all 33 engines. The rocket is then rolled back to launch pad, then with FAA approval go for actual orbital launch.

The steps are described by Felix at What About it?



The NASA Space Flight youtube channel is covering the wet rehearsal.