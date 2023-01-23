SpaceX Starship Wet Rehearsal Today Leaves Two More Steps Before Orbital Launch

The SpaceX Starship Wet Rehearsal is being done today and they fully fueled the Super Heavy Starship. They appear to be detanking down.
If the SpaceX Starship Wet Rehearsal is good. Destacking, restacking and a test firing of all 33 engines. The rocket is then rolled back to launch pad, then with FAA approval go for actual orbital launch.
The steps are described by Felix at What About it?
The NASA Space Flight youtube channel is covering the wet rehearsal.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.