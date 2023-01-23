SpaceX Starship Wet Rehearsal Was Successful

Starship completed its first full flight-like wet dress rehearsal at Starbase today. This was the first time an integrated Ship and Booster were fully loaded with more than 10 million pounds of propellant.

The next steps are :

1. Destacking, restacking and then the test of all 33 Raptor engines.

2. Rolling back to the bay for a complete inspection

3. FAA approval and the orbital launch

