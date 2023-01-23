Technological and Cost Advantages of the Tesla Semi

Jordan Giesige of the Limiting Factor describes the technological advantages of the Tesla Semi. They have 35% more efficiency in the engines and 20% in the power train over other electric Semis.

The Tesla Semi is about 17% more cost-efficient than diesel semis. This is because of nearly 80% lower fuel costs with efficient electricity.

The Tesla Semi only has about 1.4 tons of lower payload in the US and 0.4 tons of lower payload in Europe versus diesel trucks. The Tesla 914 kWh battery weighs about 5 tons but the fuel tank and other diesel parts in a diesel truck weigh end up with a 2.4-ton weight penalty. US laws permit electric trucks to have an overall weight 2000 lbs over diesel trucks and European laws permit electric trucks to have an overall weight 4000 lbs over diesel trucks.

The engine and power train advantages will transfer to the Cybertruck and other Tesla vehicles.