Tesla Building a New 100 GWh 4680 Battery and Semi Truck Factories

Tesla will be investing over $3.6 billion more to continue growing Gigafactory Nevada, adding 3,000 new team members and two new factories:

a 100 GWh 4680 cell factory (with capacity to produce enough batteries for 1.5 million light-duty vehicles annually)

and the first high-volume Semi factory.

Semi is the fully electric combination truck, with 500 miles of range and energy consumption of 1.7 KWh per mile.

Analysis

Tesla might be seeing better production ramp or at least confidence in overcoming ramping issues in the Austin and Berlin 4680 factories. This would give Tesla confidence to start another 4680 battery factory.

If all of the 100 GWh 4680 batteries went to Tesla Semi trucks this would be enough batteries for about 110,000 Tesla 500 mile range Semis per year.

The 4680 battery ramp has been slower than expected. Tesla had originally targeted 100 GWh of 4680 batteries in 2022.



Tesla is has a gold of 1 Terawatt hour per year of batteries produced by Tesla in the USA as soon as possible. Batteries produced in the USA by Tesla will get $45 per kWh from the Inflation Reduction Act. This would be $45 billion per year from 1 TWh/year of batteries and $4.5 billion per year from 100 GWh/year.

Gigafactory Nevada so Far

Since 2014, Tesla has invested $6.2 billion in Nevada and built a 5.4 million square foot Gigafactory. The buildout alone provided 17,000 local construction jobs.

To date, the team at Gigafactory Nevada has successfully produced:

7.3 billion battery cells (37 GWh+ annually)

1.5 million battery packs

3.6 million drive units

1 million energy modules (14 GWh+ total)

To complete this work, they hired more than 11,000 team members.

SOURCE – Tesla