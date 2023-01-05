Tesla China Has Major Price Cuts

Tesla has reduced their car prices in China. Here are the new starting prices (in USD):

• Model 3 RWD: $33,023 (11.7% drop)

• Model 3 P: $48,014 (5.7% drop)

• Model Y SR: $37,826 (10% drop)

• Model Y LR: $45,103 (13.4% drop)

• Model Y P: $52,381 (9.5% drop)

This will likely reduce margins in China to around 10-15% from 25-30%. This will increase unit sales substantially.

Tesla China will still be exporting about 30-40% of its capacity to Europe and other locations.

Tesla has reduced Model 3/Y prices in Australia. New starting prices (in AUD):

• Model 3 RWD: $63,900 (2.4% drop)

• Model 3 LR: $76,900 (3.9% drop)

• Model 3 P: $89,900 (1.9% drop)

• Model Y RWD: $68,900 (2.4% drop)

• Model Y P: $94,900 (2.4% drop)

Tesla has reduced Model Y prices in South Korea. New starting prices (in SK Won):

• Model Y LR: ₩84,999,000 (~66,890 USD, 12.1% drop)

• Model Y P: ₩94,731,000 (~74,549 USD, 9.5% drop)

This will put pressure on BYD and all other China car companies.

BYD Song: 22,449 sales in January, 70,079 sales in December

BYD Han: 12,780 sales in January, 30,043 sales in December

BYD Yuan: 8,596 sales in January, 29,468 sales in December

BYD Dolphin: 10,602 sales in January, 26,074 sales in December

BYD Qin: 26,542 sales in January, 26,206 sales in December

BYD Tang: 9,060 sales in January, 20,165 sales in December

BYD Seal: 0 sales in January, 15,378 sales in December [Seal is closest to the RWD model 3. Seal now $31k vs $33k for Tesla M3]

BYD Destroyer 05: 0 sales in January, 6,107 sales in December

BYD Frigate 07: 0 sales in January, 1,805 sales in December

BYD will likely hold up a little better than legacy gas cars like VW.