Tesla Fourth in Global Car Unit Sales in 2022 and Second in Q4 2022

Focus 2 move reports on overall car sales in 2022 with Toyota Corolla maintaining its top unit sales for the full year. Focus2move ranks the Tesla Model Y fourth for the full year. The Tesla Model Y had the most sales for a single model by revenue in 2022. If the Toyota Corolla, Rav 4 and Ford 150 had relatively equal sales in each quarter then the Tesla Model Y with 257000 sales in Q4 and an annualized 1028,000 likely had the second most unit sales in Q4.

1. Toyota Corolla 1.12 million units sold (-2.2%).
2. Toyota RAV4 869,955 unit sales (-13.8%), the best selling SUV in the World
3. Ford F-Series 786,757 sales (-8.8%)
4. Tesla Model Y with 758,605 cumulative sales in 2022 (+88.3%)
5. Toyota Camry 675,272 sales (-3.0%)
6. Honda CR-V 600,679 sales (-18.1%)
7. Tesla Model 3 595,747 (+4.3%).
8. Chevrolet Silverado 591,758 sales (+1.8%)
9. Toyota Hillux 564,208 (+2.5%)
10. Hyundai Tucson 563,972 (+1.0%)

  1. The link for this claim just points back to this very article. That type of referencing isn’t acceptable in most peer reviewed journals.

  3. With Tesla’s recent price cuts and large EV incentives Tesla could be the #1 producer in 2023. Their auto sales profit margins will go down but maybe they can offset that with increased self driving revenue.

