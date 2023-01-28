Tesla Fourth in Global Car Unit Sales in 2022 and Second in Q4 2022

Focus 2 move reports on overall car sales in 2022 with Toyota Corolla maintaining its top unit sales for the full year. Focus2move ranks the Tesla Model Y fourth for the full year. The Tesla Model Y had the most sales for a single model by revenue in 2022. If the Toyota Corolla, Rav 4 and Ford 150 had relatively equal sales in each quarter then the Tesla Model Y with 257000 sales in Q4 and an annualized 1028,000 likely had the second most unit sales in Q4.

1. Toyota Corolla 1.12 million units sold (-2.2%).

2. Toyota RAV4 869,955 unit sales (-13.8%), the best selling SUV in the World

3. Ford F-Series 786,757 sales (-8.8%)

4. Tesla Model Y with 758,605 cumulative sales in 2022 (+88.3%)

5. Toyota Camry 675,272 sales (-3.0%)

6. Honda CR-V 600,679 sales (-18.1%)

7. Tesla Model 3 595,747 (+4.3%).

8. Chevrolet Silverado 591,758 sales (+1.8%)

9. Toyota Hillux 564,208 (+2.5%)

10. Hyundai Tucson 563,972 (+1.0%)