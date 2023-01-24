Tesla Model 3 Highland Spotted With Covered Rear and Front

A photo of the Tesla Model 3 Highland was shared on the r/TeslaMotors subreddit by member u/the_frog_said. The exterior design of the Model 3 appears to be unchanged, but it is believed to have front and rear castings, new internal parts and infotainment.
The new Tesla Model 3 Highland is expected to start production in Q3 2023. The front and rear castings and other improvements could enable a vehicle undr $30,000 after the US $7500 subsidy.
