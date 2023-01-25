Tesla Q4 2022 Earnings $TSLA $1.19 EPS Non-GAAP

Tesla has released its fourth quarter earnings.

Tesla has their earnings call.

Highlights of the call:

Year-to-date order demand is over double production levels. This is due to increased demand from the price cuts.

Tesla is splitting the Nevada Panasonic battery tax credits. Assuming 50-50 split this would be about $150m per quarter. This will increase to $250 million per quarter from tax credits as battery production increases.

Tesla should stay above 20% auto margin in 2023.

They had 2.46 GWh in Q4 for energy deployment with about 9% margins.

They had 25.9% auto gross margin in Q4.

They have 400,000 users of the FSD (full self-driving) beta.

The compact car / robotaxi platform will be shown at the March 1, 2022 investor day.

$1.4 billion of negative profitability because of foreign exchange impacts in the quarter.

They guided to 1.8 million cars in 2023, which hopefully is a rock-solid sandbag number that they can easily beat even with cushion for bad macro-economic or supply chain problems.