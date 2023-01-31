Twitter Filing to Become a Paypal-life Payment Platform

The Financial Times reports Twitter has been applying for the necessary licenses to become a payment platform in the US.

Esther Crawford, Twitter’s Director of Product Management, has been working on the infrastructure of the new service.

In November, 2022 Nextbigfuture reported on early license filing.

Twitter has filed with a financial regulatory agency to process payments. This is the start of Elon Musk going back to his Paypal plans. Elon Musk had visions for reinventing finance with Paypal.

Elon Musk will now use Twitter to realize those previously abandoned plans.

Elon wants to integrate all financial data into one database, create all financial and banking services into one highly responsive and fully digital system.

Elon wants to create a payments system where all of the money is.

The Twitter fundraising pitch deck includes a plan to get what will be a new product to over 100 million users by 2028.

Jack Dorsey, Chairman and principle exec of Block [aka Square] , is working with Elon Musk at Twitter. The head of Binance, largest crypto exchange, is an investor in Twitter.

The vision is to democratize and decentralize all of finance.

Elon is talking about his Twitter payments plans.

Elon says they will give every Twitter user a payments account. He plans to make all of the services and site as useful, entertaining, fun and easy to use as possible.