The Financial Times reports Twitter has been applying for the necessary licenses to become a payment platform in the US.
Esther Crawford, Twitter’s Director of Product Management, has been working on the infrastructure of the new service.
When your team is pushing round the clock to make deadlines sometimes you #SleepWhereYouWork https://t.co/UBGKYPilbD
— Esther Crawford ✨ (@esthercrawford) November 2, 2022
In November, 2022 Nextbigfuture reported on early license filing.
Twitter has filed with a financial regulatory agency to process payments. This is the start of Elon Musk going back to his Paypal plans. Elon Musk had visions for reinventing finance with Paypal.
Elon Musk will now use Twitter to realize those previously abandoned plans.
Elon wants to integrate all financial data into one database, create all financial and banking services into one highly responsive and fully digital system.
Elon wants to create a payments system where all of the money is.
The Twitter fundraising pitch deck includes a plan to get what will be a new product to over 100 million users by 2028.
Jack Dorsey, Chairman and principle exec of Block [aka Square] , is working with Elon Musk at Twitter. The head of Binance, largest crypto exchange, is an investor in Twitter.
The vision is to democratize and decentralize all of finance.
Elon is talking about his Twitter payments plans.
Elon says they will give every Twitter user a payments account. He plans to make all of the services and site as useful, entertaining, fun and easy to use as possible.
1 thought on “Twitter Filing to Become a Paypal-life Payment Platform”
Meh. Remember Google Wave? No, of course you don’t. That was the project to reimagine Email. Instead of the body of each message (‘wave’) being a text message, it could be an image or spreadsheet or document that the message receivers could collaborate on.
The project was cancelled because it was pointless. Instead of creating a message with a spreadsheet payload, why not just create the spreadsheet and send the invite however you want?
Twitter for payments will go the same way. Twitter is for sending one-to-many messages. Not ideal for most payments. Twitter can send one-to-one messages, but many other platforms can do that job better.
Just create the universal finance platform anyway. Don’t bother trying to shoehorn Twitter into it.