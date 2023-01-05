World 8 Billion and India Passing China’s Population

The UN estimates that the world passed 8 billion people in December 2022 and April 2023 India will pass China’s population.

There are errors in population estimates of at least 1%.

China has been the world’s most populous country for hundreds of years. In 1750, China had about 225m people, more than a quarter of the world’s total and India had about 200m. In 2023 it will seize the crown. India’s population will surpass that of China on April 14th. India’s population on the following day is projected to be 1,425,775,850.

India is estimated reach nearly 1.7 billion residents by 2050 and further expected to reach its peak in 2063, but by 2100, India is also expected to decline to 1.53 billion people in 2100. However, India has also passed peak fertility and the drop in population could peak at a lower number and fall to a lower number.

In 2100, China’s population could be half at about 700 million. China’s hangover from the one child policy could see a rapid population drop.

We will see if aging reversal or radical antiaging is developed and widely deployed over the next few decades to change this outcome.