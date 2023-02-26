26 Story Pig Farm in China for Over 1 million Pigs

Zhongxin Kaiwei Modern Farming in central China’s Hubei province is raising pigs in a 26-story building with advanced technologies and a central control system. They will have 20,000 breeding pigs and they can output 600,000- 1.2 million pigs per year. It is in the city of Enzou about 500 miles west of Shanghai. It is a $500 million facility with 800,000 square metres of space.
Pigs stay on each floor throughout their lives and the air system contains any disease outbreak to one floor.
It is the biggest single-building pig farm in the world, with a capacity to slaughter 1.2 million pigs a year.
Pork is the most popular animal protein in the country. China eats around half of all the world’s pork. They lost 100 million pigs to the deadly pig disease African swine fever (ASF) between 2018 and 2020.
Waste from the pigs will be treated and used to generate biogas, which can be used for power generation and heating water inside the farm. Workers will be required to go through multiple rounds of disinfection and testing before being given clearance to enter, and won’t be able to leave the site until their next break – reportedly once a week.
China’s 2022 pork output increased by 4.6% on the year before to reach the highest level since 2014. Pork output in the world’s top producer of the meat reached 55.41 million tonnes, the highest since the 56.71 million tonnes recorded eight years ago. China’s overall pig herd increased by 0.7% during 2022 to reach 452.56 million head.
China could handle their entire national pig farming in about 400 high rise buildings.
There were about 784.2 million pigs worldwide as of April 2022. The EU has about 140 million pigs and the US has 74 million. Brazil has 35 million. Russia has 26 million. Canada has 14 million.
Imagine not being allowed to leave your workplace most of the time. Imagine if that workplace was a pig farm—in a 26 story building.
This is going to spread to Canada and I will be funding my “retirement years” working at one of these places, I just know it.
Yeah it’s not going to be the greatest place to work, but is any slaughterhouse? I don’t know I’ve never worked at one. It’s actually a pretty good idea though. All of the waste would be contained in the facilities and processed through a normal plumbing system and down into a sewage system. The air is contained inside the building to isolate any contagions. Probably really efficient means of slaughtering and packaging all those pigs.
Would I want to work there? No. But I can see the reasons for it
In 2-3 generations, this will universally be frowned upon as a “crime against mammals”…
Probably not a joke. In a few generations, eating pigs and cows will become abhorrent as eating horses or dogs now. (Or indeed, eating cows in india or pigs in the islamic world now). I’ll enjoy my sausages while I still can.
Those pigs aren’t going to be close to being healthy.
You meant the new CCP headquarters… Animal Farm.