Erik Ekudden, Senior Vice President & Chief Technology Officer, Ericsson, Kista, Sweden describes how the growing data and speed needs of 5G [and 6g] are Driving Exponential Increase in Processing Needs Across all Industries.
6 thoughts on “5G Driving Exponential Computing Needs”
There are many things driving computing needs but the computing results have been falling away from the curve. Computing power is still increasing but not at the rate it had been and the rate is slowing. New computing paradigms need to take over or we will have to adapt to a world where “Moore’s Law” is reduced from an exponential process to a linear rate of increase; something that would be unprecedented
Doctor Lisa Su of AMD anticipated the end of Moore’s Law. She compensated with chiplets, infinity connect, unified memory access, and composite inlay of chiplets on other chips. AMD performance is improving linearly and near doubling in some nodes. Moor’s Law is dead at Intel, but Moore’s law is not entirely dead at TSMC.
A strong detonator of bandwidth and computing consumption will come from generative AI used for augmented reality.
Nowadays the AR experiences are limited to whatever the designer created (a few 3D graphics, popups and controls here and there). In a few years, whole synthetic virtual layers could be generated on the fly, and adjusted to the data feeds (e.g. video from the AR lenses camera), to make the AR worlds blend seamlessly with reality. The AR AIs will understand what the user sees and does, and will be able to generate relevant in-context content.
But not only that. Generative AI alone will be a major driver of computing needs, with a lot more GPUs/TPUs and similar systems needed, and requiring fast data paths from and into the world. AIs will see and understand visual and auditive data and clues, even from non fully immersive sources (e.g. cellphones as in the movie “Her”).
Truly smart assistants that can see our habits, our home and activities, making relevant comments and suggesting improvements and/or even taking care of the persons themselves.
The question of privacy would be mostly rhetorical by then, with people long accepting they can’t have that and their cherished assistants at the same time.
Cell phone zombies are the new normal. How will the zombies weigh their cell phone/internet connection cost versus food, medical, expensive green electricity, transportation, and housing? Something must give. Lattes, eye shadow, pushup bras, and leotards are essential.