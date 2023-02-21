By 2100, there should be two cities, Lagos and Kinshasa, with over 80 million people.
Lagos has an official government plan to support 40 million people by 2050.
The largest African, South Asian and Indian cities will pass Tokyo’s population by 2050.
China is integrating several multi-city regions into areas with over 100 million people.
The Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area also referred to as the Greater Bay Area (GBA), is a megalopolis, consisting of nine cities and two special administrative regions in South China. It is envisioned as an integrated economic area aimed at taking a leading role globally by 2035.
It is the largest and most populated urban area and it is among the four largest bay areas in the world, comparable with the bay areas of New York City, Tokyo, and San Francisco. The GBA – with a total population of approximately 71.2 million people (5% of China’s total population) – includes nine mega cities of Guangdong province: Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Foshan, Dongguan, Zhongshan, Jiangmen, Huizhou, and Zhaoqing as well as two special administrative regions, Hong Kong, and Macao (Macau). Hong Kong, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen have been described among the world’s 50 “superstar cities”.[3] Surrounding the Pearl River Delta with a total area of 56,000 km2 (corresponds to the area of Croatia), it is the largest and the richest economic region in South China.
GBA has a total population of approximately 86.17 million people (5% of China’s total population). The population is expected to reach 100 million people by 2030.
The greater Yangtze Delta zone has over 140 million people in this region. It is also being integrated. This multicity area includes Shanghai.
china’s Jing-Jin-Ji area has over 110 million people. This is the multicity area around Beijing.
3 thoughts on “80+ Million Person Cities in 2100”
Not impressed.
Cities are a bit of an out-dated concept, since boundaries can be arbitrarily defined anywhere, are politically-driven, and instantaneous communication is ubiquitous. However, agglomeration economies are very complex ecosystems of labor, competition, co-habitation/ collaboration, and geographic density — vanguards of modernity and progress.
Successful examples of high human density zones are increasingly rare due to ineffective transportation, hyper-inflated land prices, poor services’ maintenance and distribution, and spontaneous crime/ poverty cascades. The point is that an urban location’s success is more a function of the sophistication of the country -than- the ability to horde people together as quickly as possible. Which isn’t to say planned systems are better than organic systems.
My guess is that G7 major urban areas are not growing as fast a they used to, likely plateauing to a certain critical size. More developing countries will increasingly learn that bigger is not always better. Zoning is a volatile concept though.
I for one, think that housing, especially single-family, will not continue to grow as fast as population size, ex-urban areas with significant interstitial space will grow fastest, highways will flourish along with node transportation – commuter trains and smaller airports, and that personal movement and periodic re-location will increase — all harbingers of the slight de-urbanization of ‘rich country’ society – though not Detroit 90s style, of course. We will all look on to the African and Asian super-megalopolis’ with disdain and incredulity. Good luck with that, as they say.
I think planned towns/cities can still be a thing, as long as they are not too ‘Green-ed’ up – i.e. car intolerant, overly-themed on renewables rather than traditional power – just on principle, community/diversity before productivity/efficiency, etc. I’m surprised that there haven’t been a few more Billionaire-branded cities, especially around ‘their’ notable businesses – looking at you, Boca Chica, TX.
Cue -> Which are better? Chinese cities or American cities. Go.
How to measure? Resident income levels? Crime levels per capita? Transit capacity per capita? I’ve seen Gross Metropolitan Product. Living costs vs national average…