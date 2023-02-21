80+ Million Person Cities in 2100

By 2100, there should be two cities, Lagos and Kinshasa, with over 80 million people.

Lagos has an official government plan to support 40 million people by 2050.

The largest African, South Asian and Indian cities will pass Tokyo’s population by 2050.

China is integrating several multi-city regions into areas with over 100 million people.

The Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area also referred to as the Greater Bay Area (GBA), is a megalopolis, consisting of nine cities and two special administrative regions in South China. It is envisioned as an integrated economic area aimed at taking a leading role globally by 2035.

It is the largest and most populated urban area and it is among the four largest bay areas in the world, comparable with the bay areas of New York City, Tokyo, and San Francisco. The GBA – with a total population of approximately 71.2 million people (5% of China’s total population) – includes nine mega cities of Guangdong province: Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Foshan, Dongguan, Zhongshan, Jiangmen, Huizhou, and Zhaoqing as well as two special administrative regions, Hong Kong, and Macao (Macau). Hong Kong, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen have been described among the world’s 50 “superstar cities”.[3] Surrounding the Pearl River Delta with a total area of 56,000 km2 (corresponds to the area of Croatia), it is the largest and the richest economic region in South China.

GBA has a total population of approximately 86.17 million people (5% of China’s total population). The population is expected to reach 100 million people by 2030.

The greater Yangtze Delta zone has over 140 million people in this region. It is also being integrated. This multicity area includes Shanghai.

china’s Jing-Jin-Ji area has over 110 million people. This is the multicity area around Beijing.