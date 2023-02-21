99 Red Balloons and Today’s Spy Balloons

99 Red Balloons was a protest song released in 1983. In the lyrics, a boy and girl innocently release a batch of balloons into the air; confused by these flying objects, international governments panic, triggering a nuclear holocaust.

In 2023, China has spy balloons triggered an international incident and now numerous balloons and objects are being shot down.

China is making large balloons and airships. They are capable of carrying payloads able to capture light, infrared rays, multispectral, hyper-spectral, radar, and other information.

China, US and UK militaries are increasingly funding projects to build high-tech surveillance balloons that operate at nearly 20 kilometres up in the air.

Chinese military scientists have been looking for ways to make the balloons more durable, steerable, harder to detect and even to serve as platforms that fire advanced weapons.

The Chinese surveillance balloon carried an underslung payload described as a “technology bay” estimated to be the size of “two or three school buses” and was powered by sixteen solar arrays mounted on the payload. The balloon was 200 feet (61 m) tall according to U.S. General Glen D. VanHerck. USNORTHCOM and NORAD Commander, General Glen VanHerck, estimated the payload weighed over 2,000 pounds (910 kg).

The craft had rudders and propellers. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said it had limited self-steering capability.

Weather balloons typically are around 20 feet (6 m) wide, less than a quarter of the Chinese balloon’s diameter.

On February 3, the U.S. Department of Defense stated that a second Chinese surveillance balloon had been detected, this one flying over Latin America.

