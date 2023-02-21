99 Red Balloons and Today’s Spy Balloons

99 Red Balloons was a protest song released in 1983. In the lyrics, a boy and girl innocently release a batch of balloons into the air; confused by these flying objects, international governments panic, triggering a nuclear holocaust.
In 2023, China has spy balloons triggered an international incident and now numerous balloons and objects are being shot down.
China is making large balloons and airships. They are capable of carrying payloads able to capture light, infrared rays, multispectral, hyper-spectral, radar, and other information.
China, US and UK militaries are increasingly funding projects to build high-tech surveillance balloons that operate at nearly 20 kilometres up in the air.
Chinese military scientists have been looking for ways to make the balloons more durable, steerable, harder to detect and even to serve as platforms that fire advanced weapons.
The Chinese surveillance balloon carried an underslung payload described as a “technology bay” estimated to be the size of “two or three school buses” and was powered by sixteen solar arrays mounted on the payload. The balloon was 200 feet (61 m) tall according to U.S. General Glen D. VanHerck. USNORTHCOM and NORAD Commander, General Glen VanHerck, estimated the payload weighed over 2,000 pounds (910 kg).
The craft had rudders and propellers. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said it had limited self-steering capability.
Weather balloons typically are around 20 feet (6 m) wide, less than a quarter of the Chinese balloon’s diameter.
On February 3, the U.S. Department of Defense stated that a second Chinese surveillance balloon had been detected, this one flying over Latin America.
Lyrics to 99 Red Balloons
You and I in a little toy shop
Buy a bag of balloons with the money we’ve got
Set them free at the break of dawn
‘Til one by one, they were gone
Back at base, sparks in the software
Flash the message “Something’s out there”
Floating in the summer sky
99 red balloons go by
99 red balloons
Floating in the summer sky
Panic bells, it’s red alert
There’s something here from somewhere else
The war machine springs to life
Opens up one eager eye
Focusing it on the sky
The 99 red balloons go by
99 Decision Street
99 ministers meet
To worry, worry, super scurry
Call the troops out in a hurry
This is what we’ve waited for
This is it boys, this is war
The President is on the line
As 99 red balloons go by
99 knights of the air
Ride super high-tech jet fighters
Everyone’s a superhero
Everyone’s a Captain Kirk
With orders to identify
To clarify and classify
Scrambling the summer sky
99 red balloons go by
As 99 red balloons go by
99 dreams I have had
In every one, a red balloon
It’s all over, and I’m standing pretty
In this dust that was a city
If I could find a souvenir
Just to prove the world was here
And here is a red balloon
I think of you, and let it go
3 thoughts on “99 Red Balloons and Today’s Spy Balloons”
Its like the Great Zeppelin Panic of 1913. People were seeing sneaky Hun airships all over the UK. Same old, same old.
Your taxes at work.
I like the rather pointed size comparison of the sidewinder, there.