Advanced 5G to 6G Communications

6G networks could one day allow you to hit max speeds of one terabit per second (Tbps) on an internet device. This would be a thousand times faster than 1 Gbps, which the fastest speed available on most home internet networks today. It’s 100 times faster than 10 Gbps, the hypothetical top speed of regular 5G. Advanced 5G will reach 40 Gbps in release 20 which will deploy around 2027.

The W-cube space mission aims at modeling 75 GHz channels and their suitability for future satellite systems. 5G NTN (non-terrestrial network aka ground, drone and space satellite communication) service is deploying now. Multiple LEO constellations with global service like SpaceX Starlink will exist before 2030 when 6G technology will become available.

The 6G and advanced 5G discussion of non-terrestrial networks is mostly the high bandwidth communication like Starlink satellites to dishes. There is some S-band (some mbps) communication for direct satellite to cellphone without high gain antennas.

6G systems aim to offer:

* Extremely high data rates per device,

* Extremely low latency,

* Ultra-high reliable connectivity,

* A very large number of connected devices,

* Very low energy consumption with IoT devices,

* Global connectivity, and

* Connected intelligence with machine learning capability.

However, it should be noted that not all these happen simultaneously. Performance can be tailored according to application requirements. 6G networks will fuse digital, physical, and virtual worlds together and consequently increase the range of applications and services. Compared to previous generations, 6G will increase capacity and mobility support and aim for extremely low latencies.

The integration of networks and the vertical dimension are taken into account in the network design and operations from the beginning, leading to the 3D architecture. 6G systems can support the connectivity and positioning needs of future users and applications accurately and efficiently.

6G researchers should not focus solely on the connectivity part of the space systems. Instead, telecommunication satellites, earth-imaging satellites, and navigation satellites may all be integrated to provide advanced services to end users, including localized services, situational awareness and Internet connectivity anywhere.

6G aims at superseding 5G in following terms, such as peak data rate with over 1 Tbps, extremely mobility support with over 1200 km/h, and end-to-end reliability with 99.99999%. Frequency range and bandwidth usage pattern for 6G is quite impressive over 5G. 6G may use sub-6 GHz, mmWave (mobile access), non-radio frequency, visible light communication, and higher than 300 GHz bands. 6G will leverage innovative cell-free smart surface architecture with high frequency support modules. 6G would provide temporary hotspots and tine THz cells with the help of UAVs. Haptic communication and connection density shall extend beyond 10 million square kilometers. Complete artificial intelligence (AI) support shall enable SAGIN (Space-air-ground integrated network) related tasks far from easy and manageable. Satellite bandwidth utilization and seamless spectral efficiency are perceived to have an overwhelming impact on the SAGIN ecosystem. Thus, we can comprehend those multi-dimensional aspects of 6G can highly enrich existing SAGIN infrastructure to the on-demand value added extension. Ubiquitous 3D coverage (space, aerial, terrestrial and undersea network) is the key of proposed 6G technology. Distributed AI, real-time intelligent edge and cognitive radio will harness the intelligent connection of the SAGIN framework. Enhanced stratification while covering a list of network point of views will integrate SAGIN with 6G. New types of dynamic spectrum utilization and content driven routing schemes are best suitable for the SAGIN scenario.