Canada’s Population Tracking to 40 Million This Year and 50 Million in 2040

Canada is tracking to pass 40 million people late in 2023 and is following the Statscan high population growth scenario to pass 50 million people by 2040. Canada should have 44 million people by 2030.

The US has about 334 million people now. Canada has 11.7% of the US population today.

US population projections: 2023 335 million 2030 351 million 2040 375 million 2050 389 million 2058 400 million 2100 434 million

Canada population projections: 2023 40 million 2030 44 million 2040 50 million 2050 58 million 2058 64 million 2068 74 million 2100 107 million

Canada percentage of US population: 2023 12% 2030 12.5% 2040 13.3% 2050 14.9% 2058 16% 2100 25%

If this happens then Canada in the 2040s and 2050s would be passing the population of Italy (52-55 million declining from 58 million today) and France’s population in the late 2050s.

Canada is adding a lot of immigrants and temporary residents. They are planning to add over 500,000 immigrants a year. There are business and political leaders in Canada pushing for plans and policies to reach a population of 100 million by 2100.

Ontario has over 15 million people and should have over 20 million people by 2040. Quebec should reach 10 million people by 2040 and BC and Alberta will each be around 7 million.

There are only four states with more population than Ontario. (California, Florida, Texas and New York). This would still be the case in 2040 but Ontario would get close to passing the population of New York. In 2040, Quebec would have more population than the tenth most populous state.