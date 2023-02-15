Elon Musk World Government Summit 2023 Interview

Elon Musk was interviewed at the World Government summit.

Highlights:

* Elon will stabilize Twitter financially and operationally and get a new Twitter CEO around the end of 2023.

* The transition to clean sustainable energy (solar, batteries and EVs will take 20-30 years to fully play out and is gradual but profound transformation).

* ChatGPT put a good user interface on AI capabilities that have existed for the past two years. Elon helped create OpenAI when it was a non-profit. It is now for profit and Elon has no ownership and is not on the board. More advanced versions of the user interface and the AI are coming out very soon.

0:01 Intro and Twitter Overview intro:

06:00 Community Notes

15:00 New Twitter CEO

16:15 Technology in the next decade

22:30 Education

27:30 Social Media rules, work balance, work ethic

Tesla

32:30 Aliens