Elon Musk was interviewed at the World Government summit.
Highlights:
* Elon will stabilize Twitter financially and operationally and get a new Twitter CEO around the end of 2023.
* The transition to clean sustainable energy (solar, batteries and EVs will take 20-30 years to fully play out and is gradual but profound transformation).
* ChatGPT put a good user interface on AI capabilities that have existed for the past two years. Elon helped create OpenAI when it was a non-profit. It is now for profit and Elon has no ownership and is not on the board. More advanced versions of the user interface and the AI are coming out very soon.
0:01 Intro and Twitter Overview intro:
06:00 Community Notes
15:00 New Twitter CEO
16:15 Technology in the next decade
22:30 Education
27:30 Social Media rules, work balance, work ethic
Tesla
32:30 Aliens
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
1 thought on “Elon Musk World Government Summit 2023 Interview”
I think it’s high time that OpenAI changed its name to ClosedAI… or perhaps DAN.