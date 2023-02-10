Generative AI is a big step forward. It may not be Artificial General Intelligence. But it will take fundamental capabilities like search and chat to the next level(s). There will be Microsoft, Google, Meta and OpenAI competing at the base level.
There will be more companies making specialized expert versions from the base layer and there will be software applications (the Apps) at the top layer.
This is the next level of internet and mobile.
It will also be on top of a new level of drones, vehicles and robots.
There will be new levels of augmented productivity. Creation of code and content will be multiplied.
Speech and understanding of speech with devices is exploding.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
1 thought on “Generative AI Wars”
I keep hoping for useful AI.
I will know it has arrived when AI is attached to a recycling and garbage facility to profitably sort our disposables.