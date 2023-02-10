Generative AI Wars

Generative AI is a big step forward. It may not be Artificial General Intelligence. But it will take fundamental capabilities like search and chat to the next level(s). There will be Microsoft, Google, Meta and OpenAI competing at the base level.

There will be more companies making specialized expert versions from the base layer and there will be software applications (the Apps) at the top layer.

This is the next level of internet and mobile.

It will also be on top of a new level of drones, vehicles and robots.

There will be new levels of augmented productivity. Creation of code and content will be multiplied.

Speech and understanding of speech with devices is exploding.