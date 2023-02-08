Helicity Space Progress to Lab Fusion Prototype

Helicity Space is making good progress fabricating key parts for their lab prototype of their nuclear fusion drive. This was described last month. Helicity Space has raised their seed round of over $3.5 million per Pitchbook but could have raised over $6 million.

The first prototypes would be better than current electric drives.

The ISP (fuel efficiency) will be 7000 to 159000. Chemical rockets are at 300-400 ISP. These would be 25 to 500 times more efficient with fuel. This will enable systems that have 1 year of constant acceleration.

The systems will scale from a few newtons of thrust up to 100,000 newtons or more even with initial conservative designs.