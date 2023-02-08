Helicity Space wants to get an afterburner on an electric propulsion system. It will be pulsed-power magneto inertial fusion concept. It is similar to z-pinch but more like helical pinch. It seems like they have exceeded the $5 million seed funding target. They will take 24-36 months (from 1 year ago) to get their lab system built and already have various components built and operating. The could now be 12-24 months from a working lab system at Caltech.
They generate the plasma, then pre-heat the ions and then compress to fusion and then mix it for propulsion exhaust.
The system mainly scales with the number of plasma guns. They will initially target 100 kilowatt hours of power to produce 50 kilowatts of high quality thrust and then scale 100 kilowatts powering 2 megawatt hours of thrust. They will then need to transition to more difficult to get to far more powerful systems.
They plan to large systems with built about 30 plasma guns and able to reach the solar gravitational lens point (about 16 times further than Pluto) in less than 2 years.
It will start with D-D fusion and then scale to D-He3 fusion.
$500 million would be enough to generate an initial fusion system that can produce thrust and flown in space.
There will be larger and largest net gain which could lead this to great fusion drives as well as fusion energy on earth.
1 thought on “Helicity Working to a Practical Fusion Drive with a Path to Large Ships at 1%+ Lightspeed”
I love the graphics. I found a not-too-old bag of microwave popcorn, and I’m making it as I write this. Popcorn, and got a burger on the barbecue, and waiting for the fast-fusion to take off, since all the pretty pictures sez its so.
Right?
I mean a few million in seed capital, invested wisely from a cabal of elder investors, trying to make a decent return on their inflation depreciated retirement funds … compared to ITER or Macy’s or Sear’s MrFusion devices … really ought to cut the mustard.
Nah.
Think not.
At all not.
When magnificent results are preempted, yet fail to have even lab-top working engines that have also shown lab-table-top scaling through 3 or more generations of scaling … well, let’s say that the hype isn’t measuring up to the bubble.
So Sez Me,
GoatGuy