Helion Energy Developing Two New Fusion Reactor Prototypes

Helion Energy has received over $570 million in funding and commitments for another $1.7 billion to develop commercial nuclear fusion.
Helion has performed thousands of tests with their sixth prototype called Trenta. In 2021, Trenta reached 100 million degrees C, the temperature they could run a commercial reactor. Magnetic compression fields exceeded 10 T, ion temperatures surpassed 8 keV, and electron temperatures exceeded 1 keV. They reported ion densities up to 3 × 10^22 ions/m3 and confinement times of up to 0.5 ms.
7th prototype Polaris
Helion’s seventh-generation prototype, Project Polaris was in development in 2021, with completion expected in 2024. The device was expected to increase the pulse rate from one pulse every 10 minutes to one pulse per second for short periods. This prototype is the first of its kind to be able to heat fusion plasma up to temperatures greater than 100 million degrees C. Polaris is 25% larger than Trenta to ensure that ions do not damage the vessel walls.
Helion’s plan with Polaris is to try demonstrate net electricity from fusion. They plan to demonstrate helium-3 production through deuterium-deuterium fusion.
The plan with Polaris is to pulse at a higher repetition rate during continuous operations.
8th prototype Antares
As of January 2022, an eighth prototype, Antares, is in the design stage.
Helium-3 is an ultra-rare isotope of helium that is difficult to find on Earth used in quantum computing and critical medical imaging. Helion produces helium-3 by fusing deuterium in its plasma accelerator utilizing a patented high-efficiency closed-fuel cycle. Scientists have even discussed going to the Moon to mine helium-3 where it can be found in much higher abundance. Helion’s new process means we can produce helium-3 on Earth.
Helion’s cost of electricity production is projected to be $0.01 per kWh without assuming any economies of scale from mass production, carbon credits, or government incentives.
Nextbigfuture has interviewed Helion executives a few years ago and has reported on Helion plans before. Helion and all other nuclear fusion companies have missed target dates in the past. The only fusion companies that have not missed target dates are those that are too new.
There are several anti-nuclear fusion critics. Interestingly, two of the more prominent ones worked on nuclear fusion projects. They were paid with a career trying to develop nuclear fusion on the Tokomak projects. They have left and only after leaving do they choose to criticize nuclear fusion. They hate the newer companies the most. They like the Tokomak projects more. They use old Nextbigfuture articles that reported on what the nuclear fusion companies said they were doing and the target dates. Somehow, the nuclear critics seem to think that Nextbigfuture should have validated all science and technology claims and questioned every assertion made. Yet, they with physics degrees and engineering degrees did not question joining failed Tokomak projects before or while they were working their for years.
All current nuclear fusion projects are less capable than the first EBR-1 fission reactor from 1951. However, technological and scientific breakthroughs can happen. Breakthroughs often do not happen. Nuclear fusion projects might succeed or might not. Many normal large projects fail. Multi-billion dollar skyscrapers and building projects that fail not because of difficult science. Big companies and big projects can fail and they can be late and miss deadlines. The SLS rocket is an example of a project going massively over budget and behind schedule.
Advanced nuclear fission is also being developed which appear likely to start first reactor completions in 2025-2030.
Correction:
The name of the 8th prototype is NOT Antares. That was a misquote. Antares is the name of their new headquarter building where they are assembling Polaris and subsequent machines.
As for them missing their target dates: Your own articles quoted them as “raising funding for those machines”. They did not get that funding until later. So they could naturally not reach their target dates.
My low risk bet is still ITER. Private projects often overestimate their progress too much because they depressed about funding. It is possible that Helion can get Q>1 before ITER but the odd is not high.
is this private funding, a mix or federal?
The majority (not sure about the exact numbers, but over 550 million) is private. IIRC, they got a few million from NASA and ARPA-E, but not nearly enough for even Trenta.
In terms of critics are you referring to the youtube video by Improbable Matter? I think the issue he raised was on the generation of high energy neutrons from Deuterium Tritium fusion whereby Tritium is a byproduct of Deuterium Deuterium fusion. Has Helion denied that this is an issue, or if not say if they have a workaround? I haven’t seen any official response, or any protection in the design of those expensive looking electro magnets and control electronics from damage caused by high energy neutrons.
The usual solution is to go with a low burnup. That way the concentration of Tritium in the fuel never gets very high, and not much of it reacts to produce those neutrons.
The problem is for every 3He nucleus created from Deuterium-Deuterium 2H-2H fusion, one Tritium (3H) nucleus is created. The machine and process is based on aneutronic 3He 2H fusion, but that has a much lower yield than Tritium Deuterium 3H 2H fusion which produces high energy neutrons. So unless the 3He is added externally (the only source being the moon) then low burn means low power yield, which defeats the purpose of having the fusion reactor.
The output gases can be stored, the half life of the tritium is 12.33 years and it decays to 3He which can be feed back into the reactors.
Maybe the tritium can be efficiently recovered from the output gases, I see for example “Scalable and efficient separation of hydrogen isotopes using graphene-based electrochemical pumping” in the publication Nature.
Pretty sure graphene would survive at the 100 million degrees of the plasma.
That should be would not survive
They will do two D-D reactions for every D-He3 reaction, at least until they have a large enough Tritium inventory to have additional He3 from T- decay.
They don’t have to do that even.
The Tritium is too hot and non collisional on the timeframe of the pulse. Only very few Tritium atoms will have enough time to slow down and fuse with a Deuterium atom.
The Tritium is 1 MeV when it is born. It is too hot and non collisional on the timeframe of the pulse (<1ms). It will leave confinement before significant amounts of it can fuse.