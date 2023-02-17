In 2023 SpaceX Tripling Rest of World in Launch Payload

In Q4, 2022, SpaceX launched 142 tons to space while the rest of the world launched 157 tons. In 2023, Elon Musk indicates that SpaceX will average 400 tons to orbit every quarter. This will be nearly triple the launch payload mass for the rest of the world.

SpaceX should have 24 Falcon 9 launches in Q1, 2023 and one Falcon Heavy. SpaceX should have 25-30 Falcon 9 launches and three Falcon Heavy launches in Q2 2023. This should be about 300-500 tons in Q1 and 500-700 tons in Q2.

When SpaceX has the Super Heavy Starship launching 100 to 150 tons with every launch, then they will launch every day they launch a Starship the entire, Q4, 2022 payloads.

SpaceX plans to have Super Heavy Starships built by the end of 2023. Three to five launches each day from a fleet of five Super Heavy Starships would equal all of the payload for Q1 2023.

