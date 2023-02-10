Interstellar Space Research Group Conference is 2023 in Montreal

Dr. Andrew Higgins describes what we can expect at the upcoming 2023 IRG Symposium, as well as where he got his passion for interstellar travel, his career path that lead him to interstellar propulsion, and a hint at some of what the future hold for interstellar travel. 8th Interstellar Symposium is to be held July 10 – 13, 2023, in Montreal, QC.

Andrew Higgins and Jeff Greason worked on the Dynamic Soaring approach to go ten times faster than the solar wind.