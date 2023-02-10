Interstellar Space Research Group Conference is 2023 in Montreal

Dr. Andrew Higgins describes what we can expect at the upcoming 2023 IRG Symposium, as well as where he got his passion for interstellar travel, his career path that lead him to interstellar propulsion, and a hint at some of what the future hold for interstellar travel. 8th Interstellar Symposium is to be held July 10 – 13, 2023, in Montreal, QC.
Andrew Higgins and Jeff Greason worked on the Dynamic Soaring approach to go ten times faster than the solar wind.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.