Israel’s Web3 Powerhouses Unite to Launch Inaugural ETHTLV

Tel-Aviv, Israel, 1st February, 2023, Chainwire

Israel’s most successful web3 businesses have come together to organize the first annual ETHTLV , which will run from February 1 to 9 in Tel Aviv. The inaugural event aims to invigorate the country’s thriving startup community, establish the community’s foothold in the global web3 scene, and discuss the steps web3 must take to onboard the next billion users.

Attendees of the week-long series will learn from serial entrepreneurs who have forged businesses and become authorities in the web3 space, including:

ConsenSys : a market-leading blockchain technology company founded by Ethereum co-founder Joe Lubin

: a market-leading blockchain technology company founded by Ethereum co-founder Joe Lubin Fireblocks : the highest-valued blockchain infrastructure company and one of the fastest-growing SaaS companies in the world, founded by cybersecurity veterans Michael Shaulov, Idan Ofrat, and Pavel Beregoltz

: the highest-valued blockchain infrastructure company and one of the fastest-growing SaaS companies in the world, founded by cybersecurity veterans Michael Shaulov, Idan Ofrat, and Pavel Beregoltz StarkWare : a company focused on scaling Ethereum using Zero-Knowledge Rollups, founded by cryptographic experts Eli Ben-Sasson and Uri Kolodny

: a company focused on scaling Ethereum using Zero-Knowledge Rollups, founded by cryptographic experts Eli Ben-Sasson and Uri Kolodny Collider : Israel’s biggest web3 native venture capital fund, founded by Adam Benayoun, Avishay Ovadia, and Ofer Rotem

: Israel’s biggest web3 native venture capital fund, founded by Adam Benayoun, Avishay Ovadia, and Ofer Rotem MarketAcross: a leading global blockchain marketing and public reactions firm that has helped build leading blockchain brands such as Binance, Polygon, Polkadot and Crypto.com

ETHTLV will feature an action-packed week of keynotes, workshops, and panel discussions complemented by more than a dozen community-led side events. From February 5 to 6, StarkwareSessions will be focused around the L2 scalability network. On February 7, Building Blocks by Collider, Fireblocks and MarketAcross will be sharing expertise and knowledge from entrepreneurs who have successfully built and deployed products and services in web3, while MetaMask, ConsenSys’ leading self-custodial Web3 wallet is hosting a hands-on developer workshop on February 8.

We are excited to be part of the EthTLV week. Tel Aviv has a vibrant and innovative tech environment,” said Dror Avieli, VP of Customer Success at ConsenSys. “We are looking forward to meeting some of the most creative developers and progressive technologists who can help us build the next generation of Web3 dapps and solutions, as well as strengthening our relationship with partners like Starkware and Fireblocks.”

“Without a doubt, Israel has some of the greatest tech talents in the world,” said Idan Ofrat, Co-founder & CTO, Fireblocks. “In the next few years, the world will see make a massive shift into web3, upending the way value is transacted all over the globe. Through ETHTLV, we hope to build upon Israel’s innovative tech culture and ensure that we are ready to take our place in the future of tech.”

The overarching goal of ETHTLV is to turn the startup nation of Israel into a web3 startup nation, and to create hundreds of new jobs within the country’s growing blockchain ecosystem. Israel’s vibrant startup landscape has made it one of the world’s startup capitals, one that has developed 97 unicorns (privately-held companies valued at over $1 billion) and boasts the highest density of startups per capita. In 2021, more than $25 billion was invested into Israeli startups, a record figure for the country.

Adam Benayoun, GP of Collider, said: “ETHTLV provides an incredible opportunity for founders, developers and investors to come together from around the world and explore the cutting edge of Web 3.0 technology in one of the most exciting tech hubs: Israel. Israel has the deepest pool of tech talent, a vibrant entrepreneurial culture, and top tier venture capital firms – making it the ideal destination for blockchain innovation. I am proud to be setting the infrastructure for future events that will provide access to opportunities in this burgeoning space”

Itai Elizur, COO of MarketAcross added “After helping organize major crypto events in Paris, Korea, Singapore, & Austin, it gives me great pride to invite everyone this time to my home city, Tel-Aviv, as part of ETH TLV. The Israeli builders’ community is one of the best in the world, and the fact all these companies and OGs are coming to our small nation should solidify that fact. We have a lot to offer, come see for yourself”

About Fireblocks

Fireblocks is an enterprise-grade platform delivering a secure infrastructure for moving, storing, and issuing digital assets. Fireblocks enables exchanges, lending desks, custodians, banks, trading desks, and hedge funds to securely scale digital asset operations through the Fireblocks Network and MPC-based Wallet Infrastructure. Fireblocks serves over 1,600 financial institutions, has secured the transfer of over $3 trillion in digital assets, and has a unique insurance policy that covers assets in storage & transit. Some of the biggest trading desks have switched to Fireblocks because it’s the only solution that CISOs and Ops Teams both love.

Learn more: Website | Twitter | LinkedIn

About ConsenSys

ConsenSys is a leading Ethereum and decentralized protocols software company. We enable developers, enterprises, and people worldwide to build next-generation applications, launch modern financial infrastructure, and access the decentralized web. Our product suite, composed of Infura, Quorum, Codefi, MetaMask, MetaMask Institutional, Truffle, Diligence, and our NFT platform, serves millions of users, supports billions of blockchain-based queries for our clients, and has handled billions of dollars in digital assets. Ethereum is the largest programmable blockchain in the world, leading in business adoption, developer community, and DeFi activity. On Ethereum’s trusted, open-source foundation, we are building the digital economy of tomorrow.

Learn more: Website | Twitter | LinkedIn

About Collider VC

Founded in 2018, Collider is a venture capital fund focused on digital assets and early-stage startups to support the next generation of companies, protocols and products that are building the digital native economy.

Learn more: Website | Twitter | LinkedIn

About StarkWare

StarkWare is leading the way in scaling Ethereum. It has built Validity-based scaling solutions: StarkEx and StarkNet. StarkEx scales more transactions than all other ‘Layer 2’ solutions combined. StarkNet (Alpha) is a decentralized permissionless Validity-Rollup. The company pioneered the STARK proof and made this groundbreaking cryptographic system accessible through the Cairo programming language.

StarkWare’s solutions, which rely on Ethereum’s security, have settled over $800B, and over 325M transactions, minted more than 95M NFTs, and serving hundreds of thousands of users. StarkNet, a permissionless general-purpose scaling solution, is live (Alpha) on Ethereum Mainnet. StarkEx, a SaaS-based scaling service, has been powering applications since 2020, including dYdX, Immutable X, Sorare, and DeversiFi.

Learn more: Website | Twitter | LinkedIn

About MarketAcross



MarketAcross is the world’s leading blockchain and web3 PR and marketing firm, providing a complete end-to-end organic marketing solution for blockchain companies around the world. Founded in Tel-Aviv in 2016, MarketAcross has helped many of the industry’s biggest blockchain projects build their brand, among them Polkadot, Solana, Binance, Polygon, Crypto.com, Huobi, and eToro.

Learn more: Website | Twitter | LinkedIn

Contact

COO

Itai Elizur

MarketAcross

Itai@marketacross.com

