Largest Planes in the World

The only working copy of the Antonov An-225 was destroyed in 2022. It could carry 190 tons of payload and had a max takeoff weight of 640 tons.
The Lockheed C-5M is largest regularly operating plane. Upgraded C-5s are designated C-5M Super Galaxy. The C-5s were given new General Electric F138-GE-100 (CF6-80C2) engines, pylons and auxiliary power units, and upgrades to aircraft skin and frame, landing gear, cockpit and pressurization systems. Each CF6 engine produces 22% more thrust (50,000 lbf or 220 kN), providing a 30% shorter takeoff, a 38% higher climb rate to initial altitude, an increased cargo load and a longer range.
The C5-M can transport 127 tons or 36 master pallets.
The Stratolaunch rocket carrier an carry an external payload of 250 tons.
