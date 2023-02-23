Maison Hennessy Announces The Launch Of Web3 Platform H3nsy

New York, United States, 23rd February, 2023, Chainwire

Following exciting Maison Hennessy Web3 projects last year, including its first NFT-connected bottle and launch of Cafe 11 social club in partnership with Friends with Benefits DAO, Hennessy introduces H3NSY with a new brand mark, website and Twitter handle dedicated to the brand’s Web3 ventures and innovative practices.

Hennessy, the world’s leading producer of cognac, has unveiled its latest initative in the Web3 space. The H3NSY eco-system, which features a new brand mark, website, and Twitter handle, reinforces the brand’s commitment to Web3 projects, collaborations, and innovations.

Over the past year, Hennessy has introduced several exciting Web3 projects, including the launch of its first NFT-connected bottle, H8, which saw the bottles sold via Blockbar for $250,000 each, another Blockbar drop with Paradis Gold, as well as the introduction of a cultural NFT social club, Cafe 11, in collaboration with DAO Friends with Benefits (FWB). Through Cafe 11 NFT holders are given access to a program of Hennessy cultural events, with the inaugural event taking place last December in Miami and more programming updates to be released soon. These initiatives have established Hennessy as a strong player in the Web3 space and a driving force for innovation in the industry.

With the launch of H3NSY, the 250-year-old cognac brand is taking its entrance into the blockchain universe one step further, allowing dedicated focus and communication around its endeavors and providing a hub for its community to learn about and engage with these initatives.

“For Hennessy.” explains Laurent Boillot, CEO of Hennessy, “Web3 extends past NFTs into traceability and other practices that will improve the future of our business. The introduction of H3NSY now allows us to put dedicated focus and communication around these endeavors and gives our community a place to connect with this new part of our business.”

The goal of H3NSY is to serve as a membership platform and hub for creators, cultures and communities, along with future NFT partnerships and Cafe 11 program annnouncements, Web3 bottle drops, and other blockchain innovations that the brand is currently investing in.

To learn more about H3NSY and the innovative work that Hennessy is doing in the Web3 space, visit the platform at www.h3nsy.com and Twitter handle, @h3nsy.

About Hennessy

The leader in Cognac, the Maison Hennessy has shone around the world with its exceptional know-how for more than 250 years. Built on founder Richard Hennessy’s spirit of conquest, the brand is present in more than 160 countries. Based in the heart of the Charente region, Hennessy is also a steadfast pillar of the regional economy. The Maison’s success and longevity are rooted in the excellence of it’s cognac, each of which is born of a unique process of transmission of know-how from generation to generation. The first spirits Maison to be certified ISO 14001, Hennessy unites its capacity for innovation and support of all of its partners to protect this exceptional area. As a crown jewel of LVMH Group, Hennessy is a major contributor to French international trade, with 99% of production sold in export, and a worldwide ambassador for the French art de vivre.

PLEASE DRINK RESPONSIBLY.

