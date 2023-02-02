Metacade presale investment rockets past $5 million as GameFi investors hurry to buy remaining MCADE tokens

London, United Kingdom, 2nd February, 2023, Chainwire

The Metacade presale is selling out fast with stage 3 coming to a close after just 12 days. The presale of the play-to-earn (P2E) metaverse arcade saw its previous rounds sell out within 4 weeks, raising $2.7 million but this has been dwarfed in comparison to the third stage selling out at lightning speed and bringing the project to raise past $5 million in just several days.

Metacade is set to deliver the ultimate blockchain gaming experience, merging the worlds of gaming and crypto in a seamless and exciting way. Development of the P2E arcade is well underway and platform designs have already been shared with the ever-growing Metacade community on the arcade’s Twitter page.

157.5 million tokens will be available in stage 4 where investors may purchase tokens before the next presale round, which will see the token price increase to $0.016.

Russell Bennett, Head of Product for Metacade, said: “Investor confidence in the project is high and token demand is continuing to increase. We know that the Metacade project has solid fundamentals, a strong team, and the power to make waves in the GameFi industry – it’s clear that crypto and GameFi investors have caught onto this too.”

With incredible momentum already behind the Metacade project, it will not be long before the presale tokens sell out and MCADE is released on exchanges. The token will be listed on both centralized and decentralized exchanges, giving the public a variety of ways to purchase the token.

MCADE will be listed Bitmart , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange ranked 21st in the CoinMarketCap exchange rankings, followed by a top 10 exchange listing that is soon to be revealed. Amongst the DeFI exchanges, investors will be able to find MCADE on Uniswap, amongst other well-known and trusted token exchanges.

With its play-to-earn arcade built on the Ethereum blockchain, Metacade is primed to be the go-to place for gamers and crypto enthusiasts. The platform boasts innovative and essential features such as leaderboards, trending games, GameFi alpha, and more that will set it apart from other blockchain gaming platforms.

Play-to-earn is at the heart of the platform but gaming isn’t the only string to Metacade’s bow. The platform is going above and beyond to support the gaming community by launching a jobs board and Metagrants initiative to attract the best game developers to build their games on the platform. It will be a place to earn, learn, and connect like never before.

The Metacade is powered by the MCADE token, which will be essential for any transactions on the platform. MCADE will be used to reward players for their efforts across the platform, from gaming and tournament participation to sharing gaming alpha and writing GameFi reviews. MCADE holders can also top up their income by staking their tokens to support the arcade’s network.

The P2E GameFi platform received the ultimate seal of approval from the prestigious blockchain auditing firm Certik. That places Metacade among the ranks of Polygon, ApeCoin, and BNB Chain as a trusted player in the world of crypto. With Certik’s cutting-edge technology, it thoroughly analyzed and evaluated every aspect of Metacade’s specifications and code. It also performed a full KYC on the Metacade team to confirm their authenticity and bring even more transparency to the project. The full audit results are available on the Certik website.

Metacade is the premier destination for gaming in the metaverse. As Web3’s first community arcade that allows gamers to hang out, share gaming knowledge and play exclusive P2E games. The platform offers users multiple ways to generate income, build careers in Web3, and connect with the wider gaming community.

Metacade will be the one-stop destination for users to play, earn, and network with other passionate gamers worldwide. Once the project reaches the end of its roadmap, Metacade will be handed over to the community as a full-fledged DAO. After all, Metacade wants users to have a hand in shaping the GameFi world of tomorrow.

