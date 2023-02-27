Metacade presale stage 5 selling out as strategic partnership with MEXC is confirmed

London, England, 28th February, 2023, Chainwire

Metacade, a community-led GameFi project, has gained significant momentum in its presale following the recent announcement of its strategic partnership with leading exchange MEXC. Only 3 presale stages remain before the MCADE token is sold out and officially listed on exchanges.

Stage 5 of the GameFi arcade’s presale is currently priced at $0.0155, with stage 6 increasing to $0.017 – a 9.67% rise on the previous round. Once the presale is sold out, MCADE will be released on multiple crypto exchanges, including leading cryptocurrency exchanges Bitmart, as well as the popular DeFi exchange Uniswap.

Merging both crypto and gaming, the Metacade arcade is set to revolutionize the gaming industry in a way that rewards gamers for their gaming efforts and unites the burgeoning GameFi community in a meaningful and innovative way. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, Metacade will be the go-to place for Web3 gamers for everything GameFi. The platform will host a stellar range of games, leaderboards, forums, live chats, and much more to truly keep the gaming community engaged.

Russell Bennett, who was recently voted into the CEO role by the community at Metacade, said: “As momentum builds and awareness spreads about the project, we’re seeing both large and small investors taking advantage of the MCADE token presale. It’s incredible to see such a huge number of GameFi enthusiasts getting involved and we can’t wait to shake up the gaming industry and deliver a disruptive product.”

The MCADE token is a crucial component of the Metacade ecosystem, powering all transactions that take place on the platform. Gamers will be rewarded in crypto for their gaming efforts and valuable contributions to the platform such as writing GameFi reviews, participating in tournaments, and sharing knowledge with fellow gamers. Token holders will also be able to increase their crypto holdings by staking MCADE on the platform.

The Metacade team values the importance of supporting the community and will be launching a jobs board to help gamers find top jobs at Web3 companies. In addition, Metacade will launch Metagrants, an attractive initiative aimed at game developers that allows them to submit gaming proposals to the Metacade community in order to obtain funding to build their games on Metacade.

With the stamp of approval from the prestigious blockchain auditing firm Certik, development of the Metacade platform is well underway. The auditor thoroughly analyzed and evaluated every aspect of Metacade’s specifications and code, as well as confirmed the authenticity of the Metacade team by performing a full KYC. Certik approval places Metacade among other vetted projects including Polygon, Aave, and Decentraland, and looks to provide investors with a high degree of transparency and trust in the P2E project.

About Metacade

Metacade is the premier destination for gaming in the metaverse and Web3’s first community arcade that allows gamers to hang out, share gaming knowledge and play exclusive P2E games. The platform offers users multiple ways to get involved, build careers in Web3, and connect with the wider gaming community.

Leading cryptocurrency website CoinJournal has called Metacade : “A groundbreaking plan to deliver an incredible set of features, putting Metacade in pole position to establish itself at the core of the GameFi arena.”

Metacade will be the one-stop destination for users to play, earn, and network with other passionate gamers worldwide. Once the project reaches the end of its roadmap, Metacade will be handed over to the community as a full-fledged DAO. Metacade and ‘Metacaders’ as they’ve become known are on a clear mission to shape the GameFi world of tomorrow.

