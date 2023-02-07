Microsoft AI Co-pilot for the Web

Microsoft is bringing into the browser. The AI will summarize any pdf document (including scientific papers) and integrate data from current web and use it to create content.
Merging in the AI has created the largest jump in search relevance in two decades.
AI will supercharge search and boost content creation.
Brian
your first sentence reads
`Microsoft is bringing into the browser. `
I think you mean
Microsoft is bringing A.I into the browser.
In the future of Nextbigfuture.com this will not happen because Brian will be using Microsoft AI Co-Pilot.
Interesting implications about summarizing websites and PDFs. How does it know? What if it shows bias. What if a decisive vote of 52% get summarized as overwhelming support? When does Russia’s special operation get summarized as war?
There is a risk that this may once again isolate different fields of knowledge. If the summarizer is imbued with a sense not to spread “misinformation”, then only the people actually studying the field will know about the true state of the affairs if the knowledge contained there is “unwanted”. And we will once again be left to getting information through word of mouth. As a matter of fact, this will be the perfect tool for censorship; people will not even know the knowledge exists.
So great opportunities for increasing productivity and great perils for the free flow of information…