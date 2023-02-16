New Metallic Nuclear Fuel Can Burn 21% of Uranium or Plutonium

Lightbridge plutonium disposition fuel variant consumes 5.5 times more plutonium per fuel rod than mixed-oxide (MOX) fuel. Lightbridge’s proprietary next-generation nuclear fuel technology features metallic fuel rods with a helical multi-lobe design that can be used to fuel small modular reactors as well as existing light water reactors and pressurised heavy water reactors. The high burnup of metallic fuel makes it particularly useful for consuming plutonium and reducing the proliferation risk from any residual plutonium: according to a 2018 study published in the peer-reviewed journal Nuclear Engineering and Design, any residual plutonium in the used fuel is “useless” for weapons purposes

Nuclear Technology Journal -‘Improved Disposition of Surplus Weapons-Grade Plutonium Using a Metallic Pu-Zr Fuel Design’ co-authored by Braden Goddard, of the Department of Mechanical and Nuclear Engineering at Virginia Commonwealth University, and Aaron Totemeier, senior nuclear fuel consultant to Lightbridge.

Lightbridge Corporation has several thermal reactor fuel designs that offer very high burnups, in the range of 21 at. % or approximately 190 900 MWd/tonne of heavy metal, which make them well suited for consuming excess weapons-grade plutonium. MCNP6.2 computer simulations were performed to quantify the mass of plutonium consumed in a Lightbridge-designed fuel rod compared to traditional mixed-oxide (MOX) fuel, as well as the attractiveness of the plutonium in the used fuel for weapons purposes. The results of these simulations show that the Lightbridge plutonium disposition fuel variant consumes approximately 5.5 times more plutonium per fuel rod than MOX fuel and that the material attractiveness of the Lightbridge-used plutonium is noticeably less than that of MOX fuel.

Burnup is a way to measure how much uranium is burned in the reactor. It is the amount of energy produced by the uranium. Burnup is expressed in gigawatt-days per metric ton of uranium (GWd/MTU). Average burnup, around 35 GWd/MTU two decades ago, is over 45 GWd/MTU today. Utilities now are able to get more power out of their fuel before replacing it. This means they can operate longer between refueling outages. It also means they use less fuel.

190 GWd/tonne is over four times the average fuel burnup.