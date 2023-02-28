Nikola Motors Likely Bankrupt by End of 2023

Nikola Motors filed a 10k which reports a ASC 205-40 analysis reveals substantial doubt that we will have sufficient funds to satisfy our obligations through the next twelve months.
Nikola will continue to incur operating and net losses each quarter until at least the time they begin to generate significant margin from our trucks, which may not happen. They had $6.5 million in revenue in the fourth quarter but the cost of those sales was more than seven times the revenue generated.
Nikola produced 258 Tre BEVs and delivered 131 to dealers for revenue of $50.8 million in 2022. It cost $155.6 million to sell the trucks, resulting in a gross loss of $104.8 million. They produced 133 Tre BEVs in Q4 and delivered 20 trucks and 21 chargers to dealers, with an average selling price of $374,000.
They had net losses of $784.2 million and $690.4 million for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and have an accumulated deficit of approximately $2.0 billion.
Nikola Tre Battery-electric Truck Production
Nikola plans to deliver 30 to 50 Tre BEVs in Q1, generating $10.5 million to $17.5 million in revenue. Nikola dealers and the company hold most of the current Tre BEV inventory, 115 and 127 trucks. Production of battery-electric trucks is projected to be 250 to 350 in 2023. The infrastructure for charging them trails the ability to produce them.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
4 thoughts on “Nikola Motors Likely Bankrupt by End of 2023”
They should’ve only focused on BEV’s, all the money they have dumped into hydrogen is gone. Hydrogen is a stupid power source for for any vehicle, maybe ships & aircraft…but not anything on the road.
Nikola is stressed, but has available at the market financing available. NY and Ca have huge subsidies per truck which have to be applied for after the first quarter.
The H2 operations begin to kick in this year. So,they’ll survive, much to the distress of Brian,but with current shareholders diluted.
I suppose that depends on how the EV industry proceeds as a national and international market.
If there truly will be near-exponential growth in PEVs, over the next part-of-a-decade then it only seems to me that intense interest in M&A across all sizes and locations of auto/ truck manufacturers, with even the most minimal EV infrastructure, wil occur. This will almost always mean small and cheap companies will be bought, if not as an intact entity.
There are few industries that are as much natural scavengers as the vehicle-supply-chain – often feasting on the assets of their fallen contemporaries.
It will be interesting to see who will still be standing in 2025 – anti-trust investigations be excused.
You missed converting an “our” to “their”. 😉