Nikola Motors Likely Bankrupt by End of 2023

Nikola Motors filed a 10k which reports a ASC 205-40 analysis reveals substantial doubt that we will have sufficient funds to satisfy our obligations through the next twelve months.

Nikola will continue to incur operating and net losses each quarter until at least the time they begin to generate significant margin from our trucks, which may not happen. They had $6.5 million in revenue in the fourth quarter but the cost of those sales was more than seven times the revenue generated.

Nikola produced 258 Tre BEVs and delivered 131 to dealers for revenue of $50.8 million in 2022. It cost $155.6 million to sell the trucks, resulting in a gross loss of $104.8 million. They produced 133 Tre BEVs in Q4 and delivered 20 trucks and 21 chargers to dealers, with an average selling price of $374,000.

They had net losses of $784.2 million and $690.4 million for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and have an accumulated deficit of approximately $2.0 billion.

Nikola Tre Battery-electric Truck Production

Nikola plans to deliver 30 to 50 Tre BEVs in Q1, generating $10.5 million to $17.5 million in revenue. Nikola dealers and the company hold most of the current Tre BEV inventory, 115 and 127 trucks. Production of battery-electric trucks is projected to be 250 to 350 in 2023. The infrastructure for charging them trails the ability to produce them.