Nuclear Winter Theory is Wrong as It Assumes Super Flammable Cities

In 2010, I had written about the reason why Alan Robock and Brian Toons 2007 paper was wrong that an India and Pakistan nuclear war would trigger a nuclear winter and mass famine. Everyone knows that a nuclear war would be very bad and would cause a lot of casualties. There is no reason to create a fiction of more deaths from a nuclear winter that will not happen.

Alan Robock et al have written a new paper in Nature that again makes the case that an India -Pakistan nuclear war would trigger a nuclear winter and mass famine that would kill 2 billion people.

During WW2, the US used fire to destroy the equivalent of 60 nuclear weapons worth of Japan’s cities. The two atomic bombs destroyed 1372 hectares and regular firebombing set fires that destroyed 46000 hectares. This occurred over 6 months. The nuclear winter theorists assume that soot in the stratosphere lasts at least 8 months. There was not measurable temperature or climate impact after the war.

Robock and the nuclear winter proponents again reference their 2007-2008 papers for the conclusion that 100 nuclear weapons exchanged between India and Pakistan would produce 5 Trillion grams (5 million tons) of soot into the stratosphere.

Nuclear war opponents target the nuclear weapons and military assets of the other side. There will only be a fraction of the weapons used against the other side cities.

During WW2, the US and its allies intentionally set city-wide firestorms using incendiaries. Japan’s cities were very prone to fire because they were made of paper and wood. Japan had charcoal burners that they commonly used for cooking. City firestorms require over half of the buildings to catch fire. India and Pakistan have mostly burnt brick buildings that are much harder to start burning. There has been a drastic reduction of paper inside houses with few books and virtually no newspapers or magazines.

Alan Robock cites the 2017 Canada wildfires where 1.2 million hectares of forest was burned and injected 0.006-0.02 teragrams of soot into the stratosphere. This is 250 times less than the threshold that Robock asserts would happen from a 100 nuclear weapon war. Hiroshima had 1300 hectares of burnt city. Forest fires burned far more area than fires that would be set by nuclear bombs. It is not just the area of the fires it has to be exceptionally intense fires to send the soot into the stratosphere.

Between 3 February and 9 August 1945, an area of 461 square kilometers (46100 hectares) in 69 Japanese cities, including Hiroshima and Nagasaki, was burned during the U.S. B-29 Superfortress air raids, producing massive amounts of smoke. Most of the burning was not from the atomic bombs but fires set in Tokyo and other cities. There was no cooling effect from the burnt cities during and after WW2. Only 3% of the burned area of Japanese cities in WW2 was from the two atomic bombs.

I looked at nuclear winter and city firestorms in 2009 and 2010. I will summarize the case I made then in the next section. There is significant additions based on my further research and email exchanges that I had with Prof Alan Robock and Brian Toon in 2010.

The Steps needed to prove nuclear winter:

1. Prove that enough cities will have firestorms with big and intense fires. This does not happen based on WW2 firestorm analysis. Prove that nuclear weapons will set these extra intense fires.

2. Prove that when enough cities in a sufficient area have big and intense enough to send large amounts of smoke and soot gets into the stratosphere. Robock does not provide this evidence.

3. Prove that the condition persists and affects climate as per models. Others have questioned that but this issue is not addressed here. If the fires are not big and intense to the level indicated then nothing happens and there is no famine.

The nuclear winter case is predicated on getting 150 million tons (150 teragram case) of soot, smoke into the stratosphere and having it stay there. The assumption seemed to be that the cities will be targeted and the cities will burn in massive firestorms. Alan Robock assumes city firestorms based on the radius of ignition from the atmospheric blasts.

However, in the Scientific American article and in their 2007 paper the stated assumptions are:

assuming each fire would burn the same area that actually did burn in Hiroshima and assuming an amount of burnable material per person based on various studies.

The implicit assumption is that all buildings react the way the buildings in Hiroshima reacted on that day.

Therefore, the results of Hiroshima are assumed in the Nuclear Winter models.

* 27 days without rain

* with breakfast burners that overturned in the blast and set fires

* mostly wood and paper buildings

* Hiroshima had a firestorm and burned five times more than Nagasaki. Nagasaki was also a fire prone city. Nagasaki had the same wood and paper buildings and high population density.

Recommendations Build only with non-combustible materials (cement and brick that is made fire resistant or specially treated wood). Make the roofs, floors and shingles non-combustible. Add fire retardants to any high volume material that could become fuel loading material. Look at city planning to ensure less fire risk for the city. Have a plan for putting out city wide fires (like controlled flood from dams which are already near cities.)



Fire and Details

If there are not multiple citywide firestorms then there is no trigger for nuclear winter even if the later modeling (which is still uncertain) would even need to be considered.

– The Material of the Houses in India and Pakistan do not appear to be Right for Firestorms (mostly burnt brick and mud)

Firestorms have always required at least 50% of buildings to be ignited. High percentage of builtupness is also necessary Hiroshima had most fires from overturned breakfast charcoal braziers.

References that provide the basis of my case Problems of Fire in Nuclear Warfare, Jerome Hill, Rand, 1961

– Nagasaki had no firestorm

4.4 square miles Hiroshima actual burned area

0.9 square miles Nagasaki

13.5 square miles maximum theoretical.

India building census indicates that most of the buildings are made from Burnt Brick, mud which are non-combustible.

Exploratory Analysis of Fire Storms, Stanford Research Institute, 1965

The frequency of rain in India or Pakistan is important because of the effect of recent rain on burning of cities.

Quantitive – seasonal rainfall patterns for India and Pakistan

Fire Factors

“Mass fires and Fire Behaviors” which studies fires in cities and other places indicates that combustible roofing material is a major cause of fires spreading in cities. This document also discusses how to reduce fire risks and lessen spreading of fires. The usual vegetation management that is commonly mentioned for LA fires and having non-combustible roofing materials and gaps between buildings. These anti-fire measures would apply to lessoning fires ignited by nuclear bombs too.

Steps to Reduce Damage

Simple civil defense and building improvements would reduce damage from nuclear war and from hurricanes and earthquakes. Haiti and New Orleans show the importance of building better to greatly reduce problems.

Hurriquake nails, outside paint that reflects heat and other cheap retrofits would reduce the damage radius and roofing material that does not burn.

Further improvement for buildings

Fighting Fires with Water From Behind Dams

There are also some basic counter measures against city wide fire.

More than 2,000 dams near population centers are in the United States are in need of repair, according to statistics released this month by the Association of State Dam Safety Officials. There are more dams near population centers which do not need repair. The water could be released in an emergency to more effectively fight any large area of fire.