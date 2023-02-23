Samsung Exynox Modem Supports Direct Cellphone to Satellite Communication

For highly reliable NTN (Non-Terrestrial Networks) communication with low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, Samsung has developed and simulated 5G NTN (Non-Terrestrial Networks) standard-based satellite technology using its Exynos Modem 5300 reference platform to accurately predict satellite locations and minimize frequency offsets caused by the Doppler shift. Based on this technology, Samsung’s future Exynos modems will support two-way text messaging as well as high-definition image and video sharing.

Samsung plans to integrate this technology into the company’s Exynos modem solutions, accelerating the commercialization of 5G satellite communications and paving the way for the 6G-driven Internet of Everything (IoE) era.

The first smartphones to be introduced with satellite connectivity were the Huawei Mate 50 and Mate 50 Pro which were introduced a day before Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 series.

Testing and Emulating LEO Satellites

Keysight Technologies, a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, and Samsung Electronics’ System LSI Business have teamed up to demonstrate 5G New Radio (NR) non-terrestrial networks (NTN) enabling satellite-to-smartphone data connections at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2023 (MWC23). Presented at Keysight’s booth, Hall 5 Stand 5E12, the demonstration will feature two-way SMS texting and video streaming over a live 5G NTN connection.

New technology integrates 5G into space communication and speeds up the implementation of 3GPP Rel-17 designs.

The demonstration will be conducted by emulating a constellation of satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) through the Keysight PROPSIM Channel Emulator and establishing a 5G connection between the Keysight E7515B UXM 5G Wireless Test Platform and Samsung’s Exynos Modem platform. Despite being in lower altitude orbits, LEO satellites move at very high speeds creating high Doppler fluctuations and signal degradations that require compensation to achieve reliable connections and provide end-to-end quality of service.

Keysight’s wireless test platform combines 5G NR and narrowband internet of things (NB-IoT) NTN signaling with real-world channel emulation hardware and software to create an end-to-end, mixed terrestrial and space communication testbed.

5G 3GPP Rel-17 Designs

Non-terrestrial networks (NTN): following the Release 16 study, Release 17 introduced 5G NR support for satellite communications. It includes two distinct projects, one focusing on satellite backhaul communications for CPEs and direct low data rate services for handhelds, and a second project adapting eMTC/NB-IoT operation to satellite communications.