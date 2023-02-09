SpaceX Booster Static Fire #SpaceX #StaticFire

Frost building on the SpaceX booster rocket indicates it is fueling. It could about 15-30 minutes or so from a static fire of the 33 raptor engines.

Booster 7’s been loaded (partial) for the test. The T-10 minute siren went a few minutes ago.

Holding at T-minus 40 seconds.

Static fire happened. 31 engines fired overall.

Team turned off 1 engine just before start & 1 stopped itself, so 31 engines fired overall. But still enough engines to reach orbit! https://t.co/QYx3oVM4Gw — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 9, 2023

Attempting Starship 33 engine static fire https://t.co/FJ3tLsnlck — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 9, 2023

Booster 7's been loaded (partial) for the test. Now we wait for the T-10 minute siren.https://t.co/kMGfaJbudD pic.twitter.com/vIjKLk0gZF — Chris Bergin – NSF (@NASASpaceflight) February 9, 2023