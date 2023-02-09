Frost building on the SpaceX booster rocket indicates it is fueling. It could about 15-30 minutes or so from a static fire of the 33 raptor engines.
Booster 7’s been loaded (partial) for the test. The T-10 minute siren went a few minutes ago.
Holding at T-minus 40 seconds.
Static fire happened. 31 engines fired overall.
Team turned off 1 engine just before start & 1 stopped itself, so 31 engines fired overall.
But still enough engines to reach orbit! https://t.co/QYx3oVM4Gw
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 9, 2023
Attempting Starship 33 engine static fire https://t.co/FJ3tLsnlck
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 9, 2023
Booster 7's been loaded (partial) for the test. Now we wait for the T-10 minute siren.https://t.co/kMGfaJbudD pic.twitter.com/vIjKLk0gZF
— Chris Bergin – NSF (@NASASpaceflight) February 9, 2023
1 thought on “SpaceX Booster Static Fire #SpaceX #StaticFire”
Hopefully they’ll be able to get all 33 at some point in the near future, but it’s good to know that it can reach orbit with 31. That was an awesome thing to see.