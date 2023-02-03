SpaceX Could Have 110-140 Orbital Launches in 2023

SpaceX had 7 successful orbital launches in January, 2023 and is scheduled for 14 orbital launches in February, 2023. The January, 2023 launch pace is an annualized 84 launches but the if the February schedule happens then SpaceX will be tracking to 126 launches in 2023. 14 Launches in 28 days would be on pace for 180 launches in 2023.

SpaceX set a record for commercial launches in a year with 61 in 2022. SpaceX just passed 200 Falcon 9 launches. The first Falcon 9 launch was June, 2010. This is clear evidence that the SpaceX launch rate is going exponential.

If SpaceX has a successful orbital launch of the fully reusable Super Heavy Starship and then builds give of them this year, those could give weekly flights from the time they are fully operational. Five weekly Super Heavy Starship flights would be 100 flights in 20 weeks.

The raptor engine factory at 1000 engines per year could make 25 Super Heavy Starships and full raptor engine capacity of this first factory is 4000 engines per year (100 Super Heavy Starships).

30 fully operational Super Heavy Starship could have 1500 flights in 2024. 120 fully operational Super Heavy Starships could have 6000 flights in 2025.

There would need the number Super Heavy Starship to match the number of Mechazilla launch towers. They could have operations where one Mechazilla launch tower is used by five to ten Super Heavy Starships.

I describe Mechazilla operations in the following video.



I describe how frequent launches will enable SpaceX to dominate communications and then air cargo delivery.



SpaceX had two successful missions in the last 3 days.

Here is what is planned for a busy February 2023 of launches.