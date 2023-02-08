SpaceX Super Heavy 33 Raptor Engine Static Fire Tomorrow

SpaceX Gwynne Shotwell said Wednesday that tomorrow SpaceX will perform a full “static fire” test, during which SpaceX will ignite all 33 Raptor 2 engines on the Super Heavy booster at once. If no major issues arise from the test, SpaceX could attempt the first orbital launch of Starship within the next month.
This will be two weeks after Starship’s wet dress rehearsal.
After a static fire, the booster will be taken back to the hanger for inspection. If everything is good then they will wait for FAA clearance for orbital launch.
A previous SpaceX Super Heavy static fire was for 14 engines. The 33 engine static fire will be 2.35 times bigger.
