Gwynne Shotwell told reporters last week that SpaceX sold the two oil rigs that SpaceX was converting for launching and landing rockets. Shotwell said they were not the right platform. SpaceX is still interested in sea-based launch platforms, but the company wants to start flying Starship first and understand it before proceeding.
Gwynne Shotwell told reporters last week that SpaceX sold the rigs; "they were not the right platform." Still interested in sea-based launch platforms, but the company wants to start flying Starship first and understand it before proceeding. https://t.co/LApLVDj2aS
— Jeff Foust (@jeff_foust) February 14, 2023
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
4 thoughts on “SpaceX Will Not Convert Oil Rig Platforms Into Sea Launch Platforms”
Interesting. That explains the lack of progress and news concerning them.
Still, they’re going to need something like that, eventually, at the launch cadences they’ve been talking about. The FAA is never going to permit a dozen launches a day from Boca Chica even if their infrastructure were up to it.
My first thoughts were, that Elon wants to launch rockets near Equator, because it is better, more optimal spot and saves fuel,… or less hassle with bureaucracy & permissions if they would launch from sea.
Good. This purchase of the oil rigs always sounded to me like putting the cart before the horse. Like an idea floated on a meeting and performed just to humor Musk.
Elon is no fool, but he does seem to believe he can’t go wrong. Well, he does some times, like everyone.
Starship has yet to do a single orbital flight. The fully stacked launcher behavior is still an unknown.
They are re-evaluating expendable mode, to launch something even at a higher price. Launching rockets produce revenue, those stuck on the ground don’t.
Right and at a max payload of 250 tons, which is nuts