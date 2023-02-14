SpaceX Will Not Convert Oil Rig Platforms Into Sea Launch Platforms

Gwynne Shotwell told reporters last week that SpaceX sold the two oil rigs that SpaceX was converting for launching and landing rockets. Shotwell said they were not the right platform. SpaceX is still interested in sea-based launch platforms, but the company wants to start flying Starship first and understand it before proceeding.

4 thoughts on "SpaceX Will Not Convert Oil Rig Platforms Into Sea Launch Platforms"

  1. Interesting. That explains the lack of progress and news concerning them.

    Still, they’re going to need something like that, eventually, at the launch cadences they’ve been talking about. The FAA is never going to permit a dozen launches a day from Boca Chica even if their infrastructure were up to it.

  2. My first thoughts were, that Elon wants to launch rockets near Equator, because it is better, more optimal spot and saves fuel,… or less hassle with bureaucracy & permissions if they would launch from sea.

  3. Good. This purchase of the oil rigs always sounded to me like putting the cart before the horse. Like an idea floated on a meeting and performed just to humor Musk.

    Elon is no fool, but he does seem to believe he can’t go wrong. Well, he does some times, like everyone.

    Starship has yet to do a single orbital flight. The fully stacked launcher behavior is still an unknown.

    They are re-evaluating expendable mode, to launch something even at a higher price. Launching rockets produce revenue, those stuck on the ground don’t.

