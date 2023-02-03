SpaceX Will Surpass the Soviet Record of 108 Space Launches

The Soviet Union reached a peak of 108 successful space launches in one year (1982) during the Cold War and will be on pace to pass them with 110 to 140 launches in 2023.

Planet4589 has a launchlog of all orbital space flights.

The SpaceX raptor engine factory at 1000 engines per year could make 25 Super Heavy Starships and full raptor engine capacity of this first factory is 4000 engines per year (100 Super Heavy Starships).

30 fully operational Super Heavy Starship (each flying once per week) could have 1500 flights in 2024. 120 fully operational Super Heavy Starships could have 6000 flights in 2025.