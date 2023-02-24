Tesla FSD (Full Self Driving) Hardware 4 has almost double the compute cores and three neural network chips. The FSD HW4 system has more cameras. The motherboard has room for additional improvements.
Tesla will be adding back a radar. It will be high-definition radar.
2 thoughts on “Tesla Hardware 4 Technology Improvements”
Glad to see the radar making a return.
Phoenix radar will use 100mbps BroadR-Reach Ethernet