Tesla Investor Day Picture is One Day of 2 Million Per Year Production

Cory and Sandy figured out what Tesla’s Investor Day announcement graphic is showing, and they’re here to explain how they cracked the case.
The Tesla Investor graphic is showing 5400 or Model Y side body panels or about one day of production that is needed for 2 million cars per year.
Master Plan 3, the path to a fully sustainable energy future for Earth will be presented on March 1.
The future is bright! pic.twitter.com/11ug0LRlbD
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 8, 2023
If you know, you know. @elonmusk @teslaownersSV @live_munro pic.twitter.com/QYMiFbIoPM
— Cory Steuben (@CorySteuben) February 8, 2023
