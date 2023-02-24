Tesla Master Plan Part 3 and Investor Day Expectations

Limiting Factory Youtuber, Jordan Giesige, analyzes key factors for Tesla Master Plan Part 3 and Investor day.

Elon Musk and Tesla have previously described getting to 20 Terawatt hours per year and a total of 300 Terawatt hours of batteries to transition energy and transportation to electricity.

This means 14 million tons of lithium carbonate per year for 20 Terawatt hours per year. It means a total of 214 million tons of lithium carbonate for 300 Terawatt hours.

Nextbigfuture has looked at global lithium supplies before. Australia is the world’s largest lithium producer. They have a government forecast for the lithium market. Lithium supply-and-demand will be tight in 2023. In a quarterly report issued in December, it said world demand is estimated to rise to 724,000 metric tons of lithium carbonate equivalent by 2023, from 486,000 metric tons in 2021, as “global EV uptake rises”. Total global production, measured as lithium carbonate equivalent, was forecast in December at 485,000 tonnes in 2021, growing to 615,000 tonnes in 2022 and 821,000 tonnes in 2023, according to Australia’s Department of Industry.

486000 metric tons of lithium carbonate made about 100000 tons of lithium for car batteries. Tesla needs about 10 kilograms of lithium per 50 kwh car.

BenchmarkMinerals forecasts a 83 gigawatt hours (GWh) deficit is expected from tier one lithium ion battery producers in 2023, according to Benchmark forecasts. Benchmark expects this gap to grow to more than 400 GWh by 2030. Benchmark estimates lithium industry needs $42 billion of investment if it is to meet 2030 demand. This works out at approximately $7 billion a year between now and 2028 if the industry is to meet lithium demand by the end of the decade. Benchmark forecasts lithium demand in 2030 will reach 2.4 million tonnes LCE (lithium carbonate equivalent)—almost 1.8 million tonnes more than the 600,000 tonnes of lithium Benchmark forecasts will be produced in 2022.

Tesla has over $20 billion of cash available now and is adding free cashflow at a few billion per quarter.

Tesla meeting its goals will require nearly doubling the projected lithium production to about 5 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent. This can be done with a combination of lithium mining improvements, rapidly scaling sodium batteries and other process and battery improvements. The extra batteries Tesla needs are mainly the ones for the Tesla Semi and Tesla Megapacks. Megapack storage batteries can be shifted to less energy dense batteries like sodium batteries.

Sufficient Lithium Resources

A lot of lithium comes from brines. Underground sources of highly concentrated salt water that also has lithium. Subsurface or deep aquifer brines are abundant in Alberta and Saskatchewan oil and gas field and some of those have elevated lithium concentrations and are potential resources. Brines can have about 10000 times higher concentrations of lithium than in seawater. The best brine sources (notably the Salar de Atacama in Chile) can reach 5000 parts per million (ppm) lithium.

The brine process involves drilling wells and pump the brine from underground into a series of evaporation ponds. In dry desert climates, the water in the brine evaporates, leaving behind a brine with even higher mineral content (basically a salty mud). Once the lithium content reaches target levels (up to 6% by weight), the highly concentrated brine is sent via pipeline or tank truck to a lithium processing facility.

Conventional brine facilities based on evaporation ponds typically recover only 30% to 50% of the lithium in the brine, and the extraction process takes roughly 36 months. Doubling lithium recovery could DOUBLE the amount of lithium that an existing brine operation produces.

Calgary-based E3 Metals raised C$9.8 million ($7.8 million). They have a three-well program to evaluate lithium in a brine aquifer associated with the 1947 Leduc oil discovery that launched the Alberta fossil fuel industry. E3 Lithium has one of the largest inferred lithium resources amongst its lithium peers with 24.3 Million Tonnes (Mt) of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE), hosted in the world-class Leduc Aquifer. The Leduc aquifer could produce about 5 million tons of lithium. This covers just 69% of the Company’s permit area in south-central Alberta.

What the USGS defines as lithium reserves is only enough for about 100 TWh of lithium batteries.

Global lithium production surpassed 100,000 tonnes for the first time in 2021, quadrupling from 2010. 90% of it came from just three countries (Australia, Chile and China).

There are enough identified global lithium resources to meet the 300 TWh target. They need to be developed and mined quickly enough to be made available at scale in 10-15 years.

Identified lithium resources are 89 million tons (2022). Identified lithium resources in the United States—from continental brines, geothermal brines, hectorite, oilfield brines, pegmatites, and searlesite—are 9.1 million tons. Identified lithium resources in other countries have been revised to 80 million tons. Identified lithium resources are distributed as follows:

Bolivia, 21 million tons;

Argentina, 19 million tons;

Chile, 9.8 million tons;

Australia, 7.3 million tons;

China, 5.1 million tons;

Congo (Kinshasa), 3 million tons;

Canada, 2.9 million tons; [E3 Lithium’s Leduc Aquifer does not fully qualify as identified lithium yet. If Leduc qualified as a resource then this would increase to 7.9 million tons.]

Germany, 2.7 million tons;

Mexico, 1.7 million tons;

Czechia, 1.3 million tons;

Serbia, 1.2 million tons;

