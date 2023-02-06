The Future of DAOs Takes Center Stage in Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv, Israel, 6th February, 2023, Chainwire

The DAOVOZ collective is excited to announce the inaugural DAOVOZ Tel Aviv event on February 8th, as part of the festivities surrounding ETH TLV and Building Blocks. This event will focus on the needs of builders in the DAO space and provide clarity on emerging best-practices for decentralized autonomous organizations that want to build with sustainable success in mind.

The DAOVOZ collective is a DAO of DAOs, on a mission to bring positive change to society and our environment by surfacing and amplifying the most suitable and impactful voices and ideas in the Web3 space. The collective represents leading DAOs, each on a mission to unlock a multiverse of endeavors that create a dramatic change in the current mise-en-scène.

As it currently stands, most events often prioritize corporate sponsors as speakers, leading to a bias towards speakers and thinkers who are more advantaged financially. DAOVOZ proposes to form a collective of mission-aligned DAOs to transparently, inclusively and democratically curate events and speakers.

DAOVOZ Tel Aviv is set to feature leading voices in the ecosystem, from some of the most established DAOs such as Safe DAO (previously Gnosis Safe), BitDAO, FTW DAO, DoinGud and Deep DAO. Attendees will gain insight into challenges faced by the first wave of popular DAOs and learn about emerging best-practices for success in the space.

This event is sponsored by FTW DAO, an organization dedicated to finding, funding, and fostering diverse founding teams globally, as well as MarketAcross, the event’s media partner.

“DAOVOZ Tel Aviv is a unique opportunity for builders and enthusiasts to learn from the leading voices in the DAO ecosystem,” said Isla Munro-Hochmayr, spokesperson for the DAOVOZ collective. “We believe that events like DAOVOZ Tel Aviv will bring the community one step closer to realizing its full potential and create solutions that ultimately bring Web3 and society forward.”

We have reached a point in time where the social construct of digital-first entities, paired with existing technological capabilities, have offered us the potential to re-shape how a traditional startup operates” said Ronnie Levi, Senior Account Director at MarketAcross who is also serving as a panelist at DAOVOZ Tel Aviv. “With DAOVOZ, we finally get a forum to connect, share, and learn the most effective and efficient practices from industry leaders and pioneers.”

For more information, or to register for DAOVOZ Tel Aviv, please visit www.daovoz.org

About DAOVOZ

About FTW DAO

FTW DAO is a DAO dedicated to finding, funding, and fostering diverse founding teams globally. With a mission to scale the number of diverse investors in the tech ecosystems, FTW DAO believes deeply in the power of the Web3 ecosystem to develop solutions towards a better 2030 and beyond.

About MarketAcross

MarketAcross is the world’s leading blockchain and Web3 PR and marketing firm, providing a complete end-to-end organic marketing solution for blockchain companies around the world. Founded in Tel-Aviv in 2016, MarketAcross has helped many of the industry’s biggest blockchain projects build their brand, among them Polkadot, Solana, Binance, Polygon, Crypto.com, Huobi, and eToro.

