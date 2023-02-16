Tokomak Energy Completing a Second Prototype in 2026

Tokamak Energy’s roadmap is for commercial fusion power plants deployed in the mid-2030s. They plan to complete the ST80-HTS prototype reactor in 2026 “to demonstrate the full potential of high temperature superconducting magnets”. They will then design and build a fusion pilot plant, ST-E1, which is slated to demonstrate the capability to deliver electricity – producing up to 200 MW of net electrical power – in the early 2030s.

Tokamak Energy’s compact spherical tokamak, ST80-HTS, will demonstrate multiple technologies required for the delivery of clean, sustainable fusion energy. This includes a complete set of cutting-edge high temperature superconducting (HTS) magnets to confine and control the hydrogen fuel, which becomes plasma many times hotter than the sun.

Tokamak Energy’s current ST40 fusion device in nearby Milton Park, Oxfordshire, has recently been upgraded to enable experiments relating to future features that will be incorporated in both ST80-HTS and ST-E1. Last year it achieved a 100 million degrees Celsius fusion plasma – the highest temperature ever recorded in a compact spherical tokamak.